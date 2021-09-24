Whether you catch Z's on your back, side, or stomach, the Zamat Cervical Memory Foam Pillow is designed with every type of sleeper in mind. It's made of odorless memory foam, and, as with many cervical pillows, it's shaped with a slight indent at its center to cradle your neck and support your spine. To get its height just right, so it can properly fit the shape of your neck, the pillow comes with a removable memory foam pad that's about .8 inches thick. And if the indent is still too low even with the insert, you can request another one from the brand.