Shoppers Say This Cervical Memory Foam Pillow Stopped Their Neck Pain 'Almost Overnight'
Between cloud-like mattress pads, cooling weighted blankets, and white noise machines, there's no shortage of products designed to help you snooze better. So if neck pain is keeping you up at night, you might want to try the Zamat Cervical Memory Foam Pillow, which has earned thousands of glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers who claim it has improved their quality of sleep.
But first, what exactly is a cervical pillow? This specific type of pillow is designed to support the upper part of your backbone—where your neck is—and help keep your cervical spine aligned. A cervical pillow also aids in minimizing tension and relaxing your muscles by reducing pressure on your neck. And while a preliminary scientific study testing the effectiveness of cervical pillows on athletes with chronic neck pain found that it helped facilitate breathing while sleeping, more research is needed to prove their health benefits. Still, that hasn't stopped Amazon shoppers from snapping up the Zamat Cervical Memory Foam Pillow, an Amazon best-seller.
Whether you catch Z's on your back, side, or stomach, the Zamat Cervical Memory Foam Pillow is designed with every type of sleeper in mind. It's made of odorless memory foam, and, as with many cervical pillows, it's shaped with a slight indent at its center to cradle your neck and support your spine. To get its height just right, so it can properly fit the shape of your neck, the pillow comes with a removable memory foam pad that's about .8 inches thick. And if the indent is still too low even with the insert, you can request another one from the brand.
For extra protection, the pillow comes with two covers. The outer cover is quilted and made with polyester and cooling, moisture-wicking bamboo fabric. Even better, it's removable and machine washable (just be sure not to wash the pillow itself or memory foam insert).
To buy: Zamat Cervical Memory Foam Pillow, from $40 (was $50); amazon.com
The best-selling ″specialty medical pillow″ on Amazon has more than 4,600 five-star ratings, with customers surprised at how effectively and quickly the pillow soothed their aches. "I did not expect this pillow to make such a huge difference in my neck and back pain, but it stopped my pain almost overnight," wrote one reviewer with scoliosis. "After one night with this pillow, my neck felt the best [it's been] in weeks!" another reported. "Now almost two weeks later, my neck pain is completely gone."
Even shoppers who suffer from severe neck pain have seen results. "I've had severe neck pain for the past year," wrote a customer. "The pain happens every day and it's so bothersome, it brings on a migraine almost instantly. I've had this pillow for a few days now, and I haven't had neck pain at all since I started sleeping with it. I didn't realize my old, flat pillow and the way I slept was bothering my neck and spine. The gap that supports the shoulder is a blessing also, because my arms always get squished and go numb in the middle of the night when I side- sleep."
The cervical pillow comes in three sizes and four colors. While price depends on what size and color you opt for, most options are on sale for under $45. But the best deals are on the standard size pillow in gray and white, which are going for $34 (once you apply an on-site 15% off coupon). There's no word on when the sale will end, though, so shop the Zamat Cervical Memory Foam Pillow at Amazon before the discounts disappear.