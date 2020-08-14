Whether it’s a favorite sleeping position or an ideal room temperature, the sleep setup that each person needs to get a good night’s rest differs. And considering we spend one third of our lives in bed—an overused but accurate fact—it’s important that everyone has the opportunity to create their ideal sleeping environment.
Alongside finding the best mattress and the most comfortable sheets, a pillow is a key part of turning your bed into an oasis. So when it’s time to give your less-than-perfect pillow an upgrade, Amazon shoppers say the Wondersleep Dream Rite Shredded Memory Foam Pillow ($30; amazon.com) should be your first pick.
Already a favorite of more than 2,900 people, the popular choice features a unique filling made with 80% shredded memory foam and 20% polyester fiber. This combination allows the pillow to provide ample support without overheating like traditional memory foam. Better yet, the filling is also removable so you can truly customize the final support level to your liking.
As a result, the pillow is suitable for all types of sleepers: Side and back sleepers can maximize support to keep their neck and spine perfectly aligned, while stomach sleepers can remove excess filling to create a thin yet firm option. This ability to personalize the product to a user’s specific needs has led people to call it the pillow of their dreams—and some even compared it to “sleeping on a cloud.”
The pillow’s versatility also makes it suitable for people with a long list of health concerns. Reviewers wrote it not only helped diminish neck, shoulder, and back pain, but also made it possible for sleep apnea sufferers to snooze through the night without interruption. In fact, a handful of reviewers went so far as to declare the pillow responsible for their best sleep in years.
“I have paid a lot of money over the years in search of a great pillow,” wrote one 5-star reviewer. “I’ve tried all kinds, purchased from stores and from chiropractors, to help with my neck issues. I am very happy with my Dream Rite pillow. The quality and craftsmanship is amazing for the price.”
Another agreed: “Me and my husband have searched for years to find the right pillows and, after several failed attempts, we found this amazing product! It is just right for the ones who toss and turn, side sleepers (heck any position), [and] the snoring folks—and the breathable material keeps you cool all night! The best feature is the removable memory foam. This achieves the perfect and correct sleeping position for anyone.”
Not to mention, the hypoallergenic pillow also has a machine-washable exterior made with a cooling bamboo-blend fabric. As a result, it’s temperature-controlled to keep you from overheating on hot summer days and naturally dust-mite resistant. (Bamboo releases an enzyme that repels pests, funghi, and common allergens like microscopic pests).
And if you needed yet another reason to add the Dream Rite pillow to your virtual shopping cart, look no further than the price tag. While the pillow typically costs $70, it’s currently 55% off on Amazon. That takes the total price down to just $30—and Prime members can save an additional $5, bringing the queen-sized pillow down to just $25. Sweet dreams, indeed.
