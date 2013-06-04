General insomnia is a classification of sleep disorders in which a person has trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, or waking up too early. These disorders are either short-term or chronic, and fall into the categories of primary and secondary. Primary insomnia exists independently of any of other condition. Secondary or comorbid insomnia occurs alongside another condition. For example, anxiety may cause you to lose sleep, but insomnia can also cause anxiety, so they are dually problematic, per the Sleep Foundation.

Insomnia affects up to 40 percent of the general population each year, per the American Psychological Association. Additionally, reports of insomnia tend to rise with age and are more common in women, according to The New England Journal of Medicine. Other factors that can contribute to insomnia are divorce, separation, and losing a loved one, as well as lower socioeconomic status. Essentially, there is a significant correlation between extensive angst, and the development of insomnia.

