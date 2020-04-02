Image zoom Adobe Stock

If you’ve ever sought out natural remedies to reduce anxiety, then you’ve probably stumbled across weighted blankets. They’re touted by loyalists as the simple cure to restless nights and reducing anxiety—and these claims are rooted in science. A 2008 study published in Occupational Therapy in Mental Health found that 63% of participants who slept with a 30-pound blanket reported lower anxiety compared to sleeping without the blanket.

Unfortunately, weighted blankets don’t just come with anxiety-reducing benefits—they also tend to come with a hefty price tag. This can be a major turn-off for experimenters eager to test out a weighted blanket without dropping hundreds of dollars, especially if they’re uncertain about the sensation that comes from sleeping under thousands of tiny weighted beads.

Luckily, you can get the same calming effects of a weighted blanket by investing in a weighted pillow, like Therapedic’s Weighted U-Neck Pillow ($25; bedbathandbeyond.com). The comfortable u-shaped pillow cradles your neck while applying the weight of 3 pounds of glass beads. Reviewers say the final effect is soothing as the additional weight not only relieves tension in the neck and shoulders, but can even fix poor posture.

If you’re less worried about staying calm and more concerned with falling asleep, this pillow still won’t disappoint. The budget-friendly find has an extra soft outer layer, made from a cotton and polyester blend, that’s luxuriously soft and perfect for snuggling. It even comes in 3 neutral shades to easily match your home decor.

To buy: Therapedic’s Weighted U-Neck Pillow, $25; bedbathandbeyond.com

Designed to be worn anytime—including on flights and (more realistically) the couch—the cozy pillow is the perfect solution to tackling anxiety on the go, especially while traveling. Luckily, the pillow’s outer cover is machine-washable, so you won’t feel guilty taking it into public spaces. Plus, reviewers say it can be put into the freezer to soothe sore muscles in addition to overworked minds.

Best of all, it retails for just $25. While this might make some shoppers dubious about the calming effects, reviewers were adamant that the calming pillow is worth the investment.

One reviewer raved: “This is my first time trying out a weighted pillow and I really do like it. After a long stressful day, it feels really nice to sit on my sofa and have this pillow supporting my neck. It actually helps with tension and is so soothing and calming. I was very skeptical and didn’t think it would actually do anything but this is a godsend.”

“This weighted neck pillow is incredible,” another agreed. “I use it whenever I am stressed or have had a long day with some back or neck pain. It helps so much, and just feels like self-care.”

With everything going on in the world, there’s never been a better time to splurge on self-care—and luckily this $25 pillow is ready to come to your rescue. In fact, we wouldn't blame you if your next step was investing in this affordable weighted blanket, too.

