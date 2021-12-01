Even in the middle of winter, when temperatures drop and chunky sweaters make their reappearance, I overheat at night. For years, after putting on pajamas and sliding under the covers, I would instantly encounter my nightly dilemma: kick off all the covers and freeze or keep them on, despite feeling too hot to fall asleep. While contemplating this constant back-and-forth between the polar ends of discomfort, I decided to do some research. After scrolling through a dozen articles and reviews, I discovered that A) I was not alone in my struggle to find a comfortable sleeping temperature, and B) there were a few products that might serve as a solution.