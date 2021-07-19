Have you ever gone to bed at night with your sheets and duvet neatly tucked around you, only to wake up hours later in a cold sweat with all of your bedding pushed down by your feet? Well, you're not alone. There are plenty of reasons why you might run hot when you sleep, including your genetics, medications you might take, and the weather. But cranking up your air conditioning isn't the only way to keep cool—you can prevent your bed from overheating with a cooling mattress pad, like Textartist's Cooling Mattress Topper ($34, was $39; amazon.com).