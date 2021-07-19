This $34 Cooling Mattress Topper Gives Hot Sleepers Serious Relief
Have you ever gone to bed at night with your sheets and duvet neatly tucked around you, only to wake up hours later in a cold sweat with all of your bedding pushed down by your feet? Well, you're not alone. There are plenty of reasons why you might run hot when you sleep, including your genetics, medications you might take, and the weather. But cranking up your air conditioning isn't the only way to keep cool—you can prevent your bed from overheating with a cooling mattress pad, like Textartist's Cooling Mattress Topper ($34, was $39; amazon.com).
Textartist's mattress topper, which has nearly 12,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, gets its cooling effect from its soft, quilted cotton cover—and as sleep physician Abhinav Singh, MD, previously explained to Health, cotton is naturally temperature-regulating, meaning it can help keep a person cool overnight. This, in turn, can result in a better night's rest.
After all, staying cool has a serious impact on your shuteye. Body temperature plays a key role in helping you fall and (stay asleep), since it lowers to prepare you for sleep at night. "We know you get the most deep sleep in a cool bedroom," Philip Gehrman, PhD, an associate professor of psychology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and member of the Penn Sleep Center, previously told Health. Not only does it help induce sleep, but a cooler environment can improve the quality of your sleep, while a warmer one can cause you to wake up during the night.
The best temperature for sleeping is around 65 degrees Fahrenheit, since warmer temperatures can be disruptive to circadian rhythms, Chris Winter, MD, president of Charlottesville Neurology and Sleep Medicine in Virginia, previously told Health. But if you sleep on a memory foam mattress (which are known to trap heat) or if lowering the AC in the room isn't cutting it (or isn't an option), a cooling mattress topper is a simple and affordable solution.
This is where the Textartist mattress topper comes in. It can help you sleep more soundly, prevent night sweats, and combat the urge to constantly move your legs to find the cool spots on your sheets. And many shoppers have found that the cooling mattress topper helps them wake up feeling "refreshed"—even when they're used to tossing and turning due to hot flashes.
While its cooling effect may be its biggest draw, the mattress topper has deep, elastic pockets that allow it to conveniently fit just about any mattress, and it also adds a luxuriously cushy feel to your bed, thanks to a plush polyester fill. "It's like lying in a pillow of clouds," wrote a shopper who deals with chronic hip pain.
People who have memory foam mattresses (remember, they trap heat) find this topper especially beneficial. "I was hunting [for something] to help keep our memory foam mattress from frying me alive," said one reviewer. "Good grief, that thing holds heat like crazy. This came up in a search and what a wonderful find! It's soft, fluffy and super cool! I don't even sweat at night now, unless it's just a super hot night… fellow hot flashers, get this!"
Textartist's cooling mattress topper comes in sizes ranging from twin to California king, but if you're in the market for a queen-size pad, you can take advantage of the best deal. Right now, there's an additional on-site coupon available, making the already-affordable topper just $33 for a queen. It's time to ditch your night sweats and get the sleep you've been craving, at a serious steal of a price.
