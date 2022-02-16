The Best Eye Masks for a Better Night's Sleep
You're probably already aware of the importance of practicing good sleep hygiene. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about a third of U.S. adults still don't get the recommended amount of sleep each night, which can be detrimental to one's health and wellbeing. For many people, the lack of sleep isn't by choice—it's because they have trouble falling asleep (and staying asleep).
If you're one of many adults who wants to get more—and better quality—shut-eye without the use of medication, don't underestimate the power of a sleep mask. It may seem like a simple solution to a complex problem, but some people swear by eye masks for sleeping. They're especially helpful for anyone who needs to be surrounded by complete darkness to fall asleep, and since they're compact and weigh next to nothing, eye masks are easy to bring with you anywhere, especially when you're traveling. After all, it's much easier to fall asleep on a bright train, bus, or plane when you can pull a soft, cozy mask over your eyes to block out the world and drift off.
Eye masks are typically available in a few different materials that you can choose from. If you're concerned about keeping your skin in the best shape possible while asleep, Debra Jaliman, MD, a dermatologist based in New York City, recommends opting for a silk eye mask. "The material is gentler on the skin and will prevent tugging or sleep lines around the delicate eye area," Dr. Jaliman tells Health, adding that "the silk fibers will absorb significantly less of your face cream and eye cream." But that's not to say that other materials are inferior—if skincare isn't your top priority when choosing an eye mask, there are lots of soft cotton options, and even calming weighted masks, that are still really comfortable and offer all the same benefits.
Take your pick, below, so you can start enjoying all the benefits—like improved sleep quality, dozing off faster, and waking up more rested—that these handy little sleep aids will bring.
Best Silk: Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask
If you're interested in a silk eye mask, like Dr. Jaliman recommends, consider this popular anti-aging sleep mask from Slip. Made with gentle silk fibers, it can help reduce friction or stretching on the delicate skin around the eyes—and most importantly, it'll feel cool and luxurious on your face.
Most Affordable Silk Option: Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask
At just $10, this highly rated Alaska Bear mask is the best choice if you're looking for a more affordable silk option. Its inner cotton fill and outer hypoallergenic silk material will feel cool and breathable against your skin, and it features one adjustable strap. It also has more than 21,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with customers raving over the comfortable material.
Best Contoured: Newvagna Contoured Sleep Eye Mask
This eye mask by Newvagna features an innovative contoured fit for complete comfort. The soft inner material cups the eye area, completely blocking out light without adding uncomfortable pressure, and fits ergonomically around the nose. It has nearly 1,000 five-star reviews from Amazon customers, with one calling it "the best sleep mask" they've ever purchased. Another user said it causes "no eye pressure or irritation" and continued, "This mask is such an upgrade from any other mask I've had in the past. It doesn't put pressure directly on my eyes, which makes it so much easier to fall asleep. It also feels like it slips around less than my other masks… If you've never had a contour mask, this is a game changer."
Best Cotton: Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
This affordable, full-coverage option may be one of the best cotton eye masks available. Because of its larger size, it's great at keeping out light. It features one thick, adjustable strap for a comfortable fit on your head, and the cotton material feels soft and breathable on the skin. Amazon reviewers love that it stays in place while efficiently blocking out light. One person said, "This eye mask is fantastic! I love that it's cotton, so it's very comfortable and breathable. The back strap adjusts to fit your head so it stays put when you roll around at night, and there's a soft wire in the nose piece so that the mask can adjust to the shape of your nose to provide maximum blackout coverage. You can't beat the price for this eye mask—great quality and super comfy."
Best for Travel: Ugg Duffield Eye Mask, Pouch, & Blanket Travel Set
If you're in the market for the best eye mask for travel, look no further than this super cozy travel set from Ugg. It comes with a plush eye mask and a blanket made with soft, warm polyester and cotton material—along with a handy zip tote that stores both pieces and doubles as a pillow—so you can stay comfortable and well-rested no matter where your travels take you.
Best Weighted Option: Gravity Weighted Sleep Mask
By now, you've probably heard at least one person rave about their weighted blanket. If you're not ready to commit to a full weighted comforter but still want to see what the hype is all about, this weighted eye mask is an affordable alternative that offers the same calming benefits on a smaller scale. Filled with between .75 and 1 pound of weighted glass beads, each sleep mask combines just the right amount of pressure with a cozy fleece-like material to help you relax and fall asleep easier. It comes from Gravity, the brand behind the famous Gravity Blanket, so you can trust that the mask is just as comfy and effective.
Best Value: Lky Digital 3-Pack of Contoured Sleep Masks
This set of light-blocking contoured sleep masks on Amazon is the best value because you'll get three cushioned masks for just $12 when you apply the on-site Amazon coupon. Made with a plush foam material, each mask has deep eye cups and one elastic strap with an adjustable buckle that allows for a customized fit. More than 25,000 Amazon shoppers left the masks a five-star rating on the site, with many raving over the soft, comfortable texture and great value.
Best for Hot Sleepers: Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Sleep Mask
Brooklinen is known and loved for its selection of cozy linens and loungewear, and its Mulberry silk eye mask is no different. Aside from the beauty benefits of this material—which include reducing wrinkles and keeping hair smooth as you sleep—Mulberry silk is also lightweight and cool to the touch, so it's a great option for hot sleepers. Shoppers love how soft and comfy this luxe sleep mask feels and say it's wide enough to block out all light. One person called it a "game-changer" for helping them fall asleep and feel rested after working night shifts.
Best for Blocking Out Light: Freshme Cotton Blindfold Sleep Mask
Because of its oversized fit and full-coverage design, this option is the best mask for keeping out light. The hook-and-loop closure at the back allows you to tighten it to your liking, while the winged opening at the bottom creates a comfortable seal above the nose. Made with cotton and a touch of spandex, the material will feel soft and lightweight on the skin. Since it can be folded and slipped into the included pouch, it's great for travel, too.
Thanks to its wraparound design that's more reminiscent of a blindfold, Amazon shoppers say it provides "total light cancellation." Numerous reviewers who work night shifts agree that it's superior for helping them sleep during the daytime—one person even thinks that "every night shift worker needs this mask."
Most Comfortable: NodPod Sleep Mask
This innovative new sleep mask from NodPod offers gentle pressure over the eyes, so it's a great option for anyone in search of a more subtle weighted mask. It's filled with 9 ounces of BPA-free plastic microbeads, which are evenly distributed into four sections (or "pods") across the mask. The design differs from other typical sleep masks in that it doesn't have a strap or hook-and-loop closure. Instead, it's meant to be rested across the eyes, and its long (29-inch) length means it still offers full coverage, so you can comfortably switch sleeping positions without it shifting.
Each NodPod is made with breathable cotton on one side and plush microfiber fleece on the other, so you'll have two fabric options to choose from (both equally as comfortable). Plus, it's machine-washable and comes in a slew of bold colors. One Nordstrom reviewer said the weight is "perfect" because it's "enough to be relaxing, but not so much that it's annoying." Another person wrote, "I love the NodPod. I used it when I was pregnant for daytime naps. It was amazingly relaxing to have the pressure over your eyes, and it blocked out any light. I've never been able to fall asleep as quickly during the day with anything else."