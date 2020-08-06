Different wavelengths of light help regulate our circadian rhythm, or sleep/wake cycle. By day, we need plenty of the blue wavelength found in natural sunlight and bright light bulbs; this keeps us alert by suppressing the release of the sleep hormone melatonin. As evening approaches and the sun begins going down, we can cue melatonin release by mirroring that gradual dimming effect in our homes. “Light is a stimulant that tells your brain it’s daytime, so if you continue to see light well into the evening and before sleep, the brain stays alert, and that causes problems with falling asleep,” says Steven Lockley, PhD, a Harvard Medical School neuroscientist who researches sleep and circadian disorders. “Light also has a half-life, much like caffeine, where its effects carry on after exposure, so the light you see before bedtime will affect your sleep for at least a couple of hours and also impact how deeply you sleep.” If you tend to gaze at a smartphone or tablet in the hours before bed, use the blue-light filter or put your device in night mode, which reduces blue light; for TV watching, put on a pair of blue-light-blocking glasses. Once you’re under the covers, aim for total darkness (blackout shades are helpful); even a night-light or bright alarm clock can disrupt your sleep cycle. “Because they’re bright spots in the darkness, you can often see them even with your eyes closed,” Lockley says. Here are some highlights in sleep-enhancing light technology.