Saatva’s Luxury Mattresses Are $270 Off This Memorial Day Weekend
In the world of mattress buying, Memorial Day weekend is the Super Bowl of mattress sales. It's when you can score the best deals on beds, and this Health-exclusive offer of $270 off a Saatva mattress is simply unheard of.
Why buy a new mattress? The average adult spends more than one-third of their life in bed, which is necessary because your body heals and recovers during sleep. So, you're not just buying a new mattress; you're investing in your own health and wellness.
Why choose Saatva? It's one of the few luxury mattress brands that uses premium, eco-friendly materials at a price that's much more affordable than comparable beds. The experts at Mattress Advisor tell Health that these mattresses consistently perform well in tests for comfort, durability, spine alignment, responsiveness, and even cooling. To help you decide which Saatva mattress is right for you, scroll through the mini guide below to see reviews and scores for each bed and to learn more about what sets Saatva apart from other online mattress brands.
Get $270 off Saatva's top 5 mattresses
Saatva Classic
Sleeping on the Saatva Classic is like booking an expensive hotel room—only you get to enjoy its plush pillow top in the privacy of your own bedroom. This flagship mattress comes in three firmness levels—plush-soft, luxury-firm, and firm—so you're sure to find a bed that meets your comfort needs. It's made with not one but two innerspring coil systems: The first layer of coils softly contours to your body and the thick base layer adds durability. Overall, Mattress Advisor gave the bed a 9.5 out of 10 for spine alignment. If you suffer from back pain, the mattress is engineered to properly support the spine's natural "S" curve, alleviating any achiness you may experience.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.7/10
- Firmness: Plush-soft (3/10), luxury-firm (6/10), or firm (8/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 180 nights
Saatva Latex Hybrid
For sleepers who prefer a more traditional innerspring bed, the Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress delivers with a double dose of bounce: A layer of Talalay latex sits atop a tier of recycled steel coils, both of which are naturally breathable and provide excellent lumbar support. The cotton, wool, and latex in this bed are all organic and they offer pressure relief to help ease joint pain. Compared to the Saatva Classic, this bed contains more eco-conscious materials and it's also more responsive, which is great for combination sleepers (individuals who change positions throughout the night).
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (latex and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.9/10
- Firmness: Medium-firm (6/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 180 nights
Loom & Leaf
For memory foam fans, the Loom & Leaf mattress is Saatva's all-foam model. It is one of the few organic memory foam beds on the market, and it's available in two firmness levels: relaxed-firm, which offers pressure relief to side sleepers, and firm, which offers support for back and stomach sleepers. Those who sleep hot will appreciate the bed's breathable organic cotton cover and gel-infused foams, all of which are CertiPUR-US certified, meaning they're healthy for you and the environment. As for lumbar support, the Loom & Leaf scored a 9 out of 10 for spine alignment, which means added comfort for back pain sufferers.
- Mattress Type: Gel memory foam
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.2/10
- Firmness: Relaxed-firm (6/10) or firm (8/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 180 nights
Solaire Adjustable
If the Solaire Adjustable mattress was an ice cream dessert, it would be a banana split with extra whipped cream and sprinkles. It is one of Mattress Advisor's highest-rated beds and there is truly nothing like it on the market. The Solaire features 50 different remote-controlled firmness options and seven luxurious comfort layers made with organic cotton, Talalay latex, and gel-infused memory foam. Of course, this unique airbed can work for many types of sleepers, but its five-zone latex support layer is especially ideal for back sleepers. Couples will sleep peacefully thanks to its low motion transfer and won't disturb each other during midnight trips to the bathroom.
- Mattress Type: Adjustable airbed
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.7/10
- Firmness: 50 firmness levels
- Trial Period for Returns: 180 nights
Zenhaven
Think of this Saatva mattress as a haven for all things Zen—thus, the Zenhaven. Compared to the other Saatva models, it's the most eco-friendly bed, made from 100% natural Talalay latex. It also provides the most joint and back pain relief thanks to a five-zone latex layer that cushions the hips, shoulders, and any other pressure points that may dig into the mattress. Another unique quality of the Zenhaven: It's flippable. You get both a softer side that's better for side sleepers and a firmer side that works best for back and stomach sleepers. Since it's constructed entirely out of latex, this bed has a bouncy, responsive feel. The Zenhaven simultaneously adapts to your movements while easing joint pain.
- Mattress Type: All-natural latex
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.6/10
- Firmness: Luxury-plush (4.5/10) and gentle-firm (7.5/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 180 nights
What you should know about Saatva
Home trial
To make sure you like your new Saatva mattress, the brand lets you test it out for 180 nights. If it's not the right fit, simply call customer service and a company representative will pick up your mattress and refund your money. All it will cost you is a $99 transportation fee. Should you decide to keep your Saatva bed—and odds are, you will—it comes with a 15-year warranty.
Free delivery and setup
Unlike other online mattress companies, Saatva offers complimentary white-glove delivery. This means Saatva will hand-deliver your new mattress, set it up, and remove your old mattress at no additional cost.
Eco-friendly materials
Many bed-in-a-box companies tout their one organic mattress model, but Saatva uses eco-friendly materials in all of its mattresses, from the flagship model to the youth bed. Think organic cotton covers, CertiPUR-US certified foams, and recycled steel coils—all of which ensure your mattress promotes clean sleep and a healthy environment.
Handmade in the U.S.
Luxury mattresses are defined by superior craftsmanship and high-quality materials. Saatva uses consciously sourced materials, plus all of its beds are handcrafted and made to order in the U.S. They feature thick, rich comfort layers and most stand more than 10 inches tall.
Waynette Goodson is a senior editor and writer for Mattress Advisor.