Zenhaven

Think of this Saatva mattress as a haven for all things Zen—thus, the Zenhaven. Compared to the other Saatva models, it's the most eco-friendly bed, made from 100% natural Talalay latex. It also provides the most joint and back pain relief thanks to a five-zone latex layer that cushions the hips, shoulders, and any other pressure points that may dig into the mattress. Another unique quality of the Zenhaven: It's flippable. You get both a softer side that's better for side sleepers and a firmer side that works best for back and stomach sleepers. Since it's constructed entirely out of latex, this bed has a bouncy, responsive feel. The Zenhaven simultaneously adapts to your movements while easing joint pain.