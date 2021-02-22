When it comes to purchasing a mattress online, the amount of choices can be overwhelming, which is why reviews are so helpful for shoppers. At the Mattress Advisor lab, we score beds using a 14-point system that rates pressure relief, spinal alignment, durability, and many other factors. I've had a front-row seat to hundreds of these tests, and I've tried out quite a few beds myself, so I know what a mattress worth buying feels like. My latest test subject was the Saatva Classic Mattress, which is Saatva's flagship hybrid innerspring bed. In this review, I'll break down how the mattress is constructed, its strengths and weaknesses, and what the brand offers its customers.
The Saatva Classic is covered in a three-inch-thick organic cotton Euro pillow top that's hypoallergenic and ultra-breathable. It's sewn into the mattress to create a seamless appearance.
The bed contains two dense memory foam layers that contour to a sleeper's curves. The foam cushioned my hips and shoulders when I was on my side without enveloping my entire body, which I appreciated since I tend to sleep hot.
I was blown away by Saatva's impressive dual-coil system, which provided plenty of support. One of the layers consists of individually wrapped coils, which sprang back into place as I switched positions. And the durable base has a total of 416 tempered steel coils to prevent the mattress from sagging over time. Both of these layers helped keep my spine aligned, allowing for a restful night's sleep.
As a hot sleeper, having a mattress that keeps me cool during the night is a top priority. The Saatva Classic earns an 8.5 out of 10 in cooling thanks in part to its layers of coils, which break up the high-density memory foam to prevent heat from getting trapped on the surface of the bed.
The Saatva Classic receives a near-perfect score in spine alignment due to its excellent lumbar support. I don't suffer from chronic back pain but I do lift weights, which puts strain on my muscles and joints. The Saatva erased any lingering pressure I was feeling in my back, allowing me to sleep soundly.
A mattress's longevity is important because you don't want to have to shell out money for a new bed every few years. I'm happy to report that the Saatva's substantial coil system and dense memory foam—which provides superior edge support—earns the bed a perfect 10 out of 10 in durability.
If you're someone who changes positions frequently throughout the night, the bounciness of your mattress can help or hinder those movements. The Saatva's flexible coils allowed me to roll around freely without feeling stuck.
Coming in at a three on the firmness scale, Saatva Classic's plush soft option has more give for side sleepers who need a little extra cushioning around their pressure points. As for the luxury firm model, it feels like a true medium-firm mattress, which is the level preferred by most sleepers (including myself). However, back and stomach sleepers looking for additional support would benefit from the firm option, which is the sturdiest mattress out of the three.
I'm awarding the Saatva Classic an 8.7 out of 10. It's supportive, super comfortable, and uses high-quality materials—plus, the mattress's three firmness options make it compatible with all sleep positions. If you're looking for a hotel-style bed that's built to last, the Saatva is hard to beat.
