This Red Spectrum Light May Help You Sleep Better

Hue got it! You've heard that late-night exposure to blue light, like the glow from your tech devices, can wreck your sleep. (Shed a tear for all those hours spent scrolling through Instagram under the covers.) But on the flip side, red light may help you catch your z's more easily, according to sleep psychologist Michael Breus, PhD, author of the new book The Power of When ($28, amazon.com). "The theory is that red light aids melatonin production," he explains—the hormone that naturally makes you feel drowsier.