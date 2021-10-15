Finding the right one can be tricky now that weighted blankets have gained in popularity and there are plenty of options on the market. Plus, it can be intimidating to try and figure out which weight is right, especially at some very high price points. But more than 29,000 five-star ratings on Amazon point to a solution shoppers seem to have found in the Quility Weighted Blanket. The blanket has what many shoppers describe as the perfect combination of a ton of different size, weight, and color options in a weighted blanket that's also cooling.