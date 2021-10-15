This Weighted Blanket for Anxiety Is So Calming That Some Shoppers 'Will Not Sleep Without It'
Not being able to sleep is rough—full stop. A lack of sleep thanks to anxiety is even more frustrating, thanks to the host of other symptoms anxious people have to deal with, not only when they're trying to sleep. We know that the light pressure that a weighted blanket provides can bring relief for some people struggling to sleep through their anxieties. As Jeneane Solz, PhD, an instructor of psychology at Columbia University Medical Center, previously told Health, ""It can feel nice and luxurious—like a big hug—and that may be helpful for some people."
Finding the right one can be tricky now that weighted blankets have gained in popularity and there are plenty of options on the market. Plus, it can be intimidating to try and figure out which weight is right, especially at some very high price points. But more than 29,000 five-star ratings on Amazon point to a solution shoppers seem to have found in the Quility Weighted Blanket. The blanket has what many shoppers describe as the perfect combination of a ton of different size, weight, and color options in a weighted blanket that's also cooling.
It's recommended, generally, that anyone who wants to try out a weighted blanket should buy one that's about 10 to 15% of their total body weight, meaning a 150 pound person would pick one up in the 15 to 22.5-pound range. The Quility Weighted Blanket—which is filled with small glass beads—comes in weights ranging from five pounds all the way up to 30 (with 13 options total), six different colors, and five different sizes to suit any mattress.
Weighted blankets also have a reputation for being too warm, making it difficult for hot sleepers to get comfortable even if the weight feels good to them, but Quility's blanket is made of 100% breathable cotton that allows air to circulate around and through it, preventing it from getting hot and stuffy. Even hot sleepers have reported that it doesn't make them sweat while using it.
But the very best thing about this weighted blanket might be that it's currently on sale, thanks to a clippable coupon that Amazon just added for shoppers. The discount ranges from 15% off up to 50% off, depending on the size and weight you choose, with one of the lighter options beginning at only $30. One of the heavier choices weighs in at 25 pounds and is 50% off, a discount that brings the price down to just $55.
One shopper wrote that they suffer from anxiety and physical ailments and were able to find comfort in the blanket's weight. "This really helps me calm down at the end of a very busy and hyperactive day," they wrote. "I also suffer from nerve pain all over, as well as lower back issues from aggressive back surgery, and this helps calm my nerves and help them to relax and not feel overstimulated. Two thumbs up for quality and price! Hands down the best set I've owned and I will not sleep without it now."
Another shared how much this weighted blanket has improved their sleep. "This is, by far, one of the best sleep investments I have made. Since I began using the weighted blanket at night, I have increased my average sleep time by about 1.5 hours. Not only do I sleep longer, I also sleep harder. I have slept through phone calls, barking dogs, and thunderstorms."
The customer did mention, however, that if you feel claustrophobic easily, a heavier weighted blanket might not be for you. "I'm not claustrophobic, but if someone was, they might want to choose a lighter weight so they don't feel so trapped under it," they said.
But with more than 29,000 five-star ratings and 13 size and weight options, it seems as if thousands of happy customers were able to find a version of this weighted blanket that worked best for them, personally. Help yourself (or a lucky loved one) to better sleep by ordering the Quility Weighted Blanket today, and don't forget to clip that discount coupon while it's still available.