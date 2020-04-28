Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A 2016 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that 1 in 3 Americans do not get enough sleep (and that number is probably higher right now). Your inability to fall or stay asleep at night can stem from a number of issues, like light pollution or an unsupportive mattress, but have you ever wondered whether your pillow might actually be the culprit?

Your pillow’s primary purpose is to support your cervical spine in a neutral position—and failing to do so can lead to a variety of issues alongside restless sleep, including pain in the arm, shoulder, or neck. As a result, finding the right pillow is crucial to not only improving your sleep, but also improving the way your body feels for a lifetime, according to a previous Health interview with Christopher Winter, MD, medical director of Martha Jefferson Hospital Sleep Medicine Center in Virginia and author of The Sleep Solution.

The Purple Pillow ($89, was $99; purple.com), a science-backed pillow that ditches foam chunks and goose feathers in favor of a brand-specific hyper-elastic polymer (a pressure-releasing material) constructed into a unique grid, is one of the best pillows on the market right now promising—and delivering—restful sleep. It’s engineered to support the neck and head for all-night comfort no matter which way you toss and turn.

The unconventional grid design may look like a strange child’s toy, but it offers plenty of perks, increased airflow and a low-profile height that won’t force your neck into awkward angles among them. It also helps the pillow maintain its shape night after night, so you can stop fluffing and stacking traditional pillows in the fruitless fight for a comfortable sleeping position.

The hypoallergenic pick boasts reinforced edges for an extra boost of neck support along with a fitted mesh cooling cover to maintain your body’s optimal sleep temperature. And unlike other pillows on the market, it’s non-toxic and machine-washable, for a safe and serene sleeping environment.

Best of all, shoppers say The Purple Pillow stops neck pain. Among its 6,800 5-star reviews are claims from people of all ages raving that this pillow is the reason their “neck pain doesn’t even exist anymore.” Some reviewers say this pillow actually “saved” their necks, and others call it “life-changing” and “the only pillow” they’ll buy. In fact, it’s so good at relieving pain, a husband and wife took turns sleeping with it each night before splurging on a second.

“I’m a night shift nurse in the ICU and sleep is very important. I normally wake up grumpy with neck pain every day!” one customer wrote. “This morning I woke up after sleeping on The Purple Pillow for one night and, for the first time in a long time, I woke up with no neck pain! And in the best mood, because I got the best night of sleep by sleeping on my Purple Pillow! You need this pillow.”

If you’re uncertain about its thin construction, one shopper dealing with chronic neck pain revealed the “shallow pillow with structure support” turned out to be the unexpected solution to their issues. You have 100 days to test it out and can return it after if it’s not up to your sleeping standards.

You’ll also save 10% on the ergonomic neck support pillow as part of Purple’s Mother’s Day Sale—and up to 30% if you splurge on additional items like the best-selling Everywhere Seat Cushion or Purple Back Cushion. Plus, Purple is currently donating 10% of all profits to COVID-19 relief. That means it’s not just your neck that will feel amazing after your latest purchase, but your wallet and conscience will, too.

