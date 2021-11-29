Purple Just Announced Its Massive Cyber Week Sale—Including Up to $600 Off Mattresses

If you've been sleeping on an old mattress for several years now, you're probably no stranger to tossing and turning at night. Even when you're technically getting the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep at night, if that sleep is interrupted by a partner's movements, an uncomfortable mattress, or bedding that traps too much heat, you're still likely to wake up groggy and tired. The simple solution: invest in new bedding that conforms to your body, keeps you cool, and provides a cozy place where you'll actually want to take a snooze.