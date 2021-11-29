Purple Just Announced Its Massive Cyber Week Sale—Including Up to $600 Off Mattresses
If you've been sleeping on an old mattress for several years now, you're probably no stranger to tossing and turning at night. Even when you're technically getting the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep at night, if that sleep is interrupted by a partner's movements, an uncomfortable mattress, or bedding that traps too much heat, you're still likely to wake up groggy and tired. The simple solution: invest in new bedding that conforms to your body, keeps you cool, and provides a cozy place where you'll actually want to take a snooze.
Thankfully, purchasing a whole new mattress, bed frame, or pillows doesn't have to cost a fortune. Purple's Cyber Week Sale is going on right now, and that includes up to $600 off Purple's most popular mattresses and bundles. You'll also be able to shop pillows, bedding, mattress protectors, and cushions at as much as 25% off.
While most mattresses are made out of memory foam, Purple mattresses have a unique flexible gel grid that precisely conforms to your body and provides all-night support. Instead of slowly caving in the longer you're asleep, the mattress's gel layer and supportive coils support common pain points like your hips, back, and neck to help you wake up without aches and pains. They're even designed with a breathable cover to keep you cool and comfortable on warm nights. Right now, Purple's mattresses are as much as $400 off, and you can bundle your purchase with a mattress protector, sheets, and two pillows to save an additional $200.
To accessorize your mattress and help you fall into a deep, restful sleep, shop Purple's line of cozy pillows, sheets, duvet covers, and more. The Purple harmony pillow—made with the same plush-yet-supportive gel material as Purple mattresses—is 25% off right now, and it's designed to stay cool while comfortably supporting your head and neck. For luxuriously soft bedding in a variety of colors, try Purple's new line of complete comfort sheets. The top sheet is made of 100% breathable cotton, while the fitted sheet is made from a blend of cotton and latex, with a stretchy elastic edge that helps secure it in place.
You can also purchase bedding bundles right now for 25% off, which are an easy yet thoughtful gift for anyone on your list this year (though we won't judge if you buy a set for yourself). Shop the comfort splurge bundle, which combines two harmony pillows with a set of soft-stretch sheets and a pillowcase for over $100 off. If your gift recipient works at a desk all day, give them this set of two cushions designed to provide low back and seat support. Or, for an especially cozy holiday gift, shop the dream combo bundle, which comes with a harmony pillow and a soothing yet stylish knit weighted blanket.
Keep reading to learn more about all the best deals you can shop right now during Purple's Cyber Week sale.
The Best Purple Cyber Week Deals on Mattresses and Bedding
- Purple Plus Mattress, $1,599 (was $1,699)
- Purple Hybrid Premier 3 Mattress, $2,299 (was $2,699)
- Purple Hybrid Premier 4 Mattress, $3,099 (was $3,499)
- Harmony Pillow, $143 (was $159)
- Purple Duvet, $116 (was $129)
- Complete Comfort Sheets, $89 (was $99)
- Comfort Splurge Bundle, $374 (was $501)
- Best Host Ever Bundle, $243 (was $327)
- Office Champion Bundle, $117 (was $138)
- Dream Combo Bundle, $355 (was $418)
- Sleepy Jones + Purple Pajamas Mens and Women's Pajamas, $81 (was $129)