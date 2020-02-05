Pink Noise Is the New White Noise—Here's How It Can Transform Your Sleep

Everything you need to know about the sleep trend.
If you’ve ever struggled with sleep, chances are you’ve heard about "white noise"—that soft, ambient sound that’s meant to block out "harder" sounds, such as traffic out your window or music from another room. Now there's a newer concept that’s gaining traction to help people sleep called “pink noise.”
"Pink noise is much deeper, and has slower waves than white noise," explains Roneil Malkani, MD, assistant professor of Neurology in the Division of Sleep Medicine at Northwestern University in Illinois. "Not only does it help people sleep better, studies have also shown that it helps with memory function the next day. The high and low frequencies in pink noise make it more natural, which allows for people to tune it out better."
With pink noise emerging as a potential sleep aid, pink noise machines—or sleep sound machines with a pink noise option—are hitting the market as well. Ranked by several reviewers, these are the best pink noise machines to help you score the deep, restful, high-quality sleep you deserve.
Honeywell DreamWeaver Sleep Fan with Pink Noise
A unique combination of fan and sound machine, the Honeywell DreamWeaver allows you to customize the pink noise option with or without airflow—ideal for hot sleepers. You can also easily switch between three fan settings. As one reviewer writes, “I feel like I finally have the sound machine I have been dreaming about.”
Nubwo White Noise Sound Machine
This high-tech sleep machine comes with so many incredible features: First, it has 30 pink and white noise options, so you can find one that works best for you. In addition, it comes equipped with an auto-timer (30 or 60 minutes, ideal so the pink noise shuts off once you fall asleep) and provides a huge range of volumes.
Lectrofan High Fidelity Noise Machine
If you’re looking for a portable option that works well for small spaces—think dorm rooms, nurseries, or offices—this is the one machine you need to get ASAP. It has 10 fan sounds (the pink noise) and 10 white noise options. (Plus, one Health editor tried it for herself, and claimed it changed her life.)
Sound+Sleep High Fidelity Sleep Sound Machine
A smart machine that makes all the decisions for you so you can just drift off to dreamland, this choice has optional timers and an automatic dimmer and volume adjustment feature, which changes depending on outside light and sounds from the environment. Pick from 30 different sounds such as waterfall, fireplace, and meadow for distraction-free rest.
Blending LED light therapy with pink and white noise, this is the ultimate option for those looking for an all-in-one sleep solution. Offering 16 relaxing nature sounds for better sleep and mimicking sunlight to help you wake up easily, it’s a smart choice for people who have trouble waking up in the morning.