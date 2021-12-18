Amazon Shoppers Say This Heated Neck Wrap Relieves Neck and Shoulder Pain—and It's 30% Off
Whether it's from sleeping the wrong way or pulling a muscle, having shoulder, back, or neck pain is never fun. The aching can prevent you from finishing your workout, or worse, getting some shut-eye. If it doesn't go away on its own, you may need a helping hand from a heatable product that induces blood flow to the muscles, decreasing muscle tightness and soreness. Amazon shoppers count on this chiropractor-designed and heatable neck wrap, and right now, It's 30% off.
The PhysioNatural Store's Neck and Shoulder Wrap is filled with clay beans and flaxseed that preserve and distribute heat to your pain areas. Thanks to the padded design and canal-like stitching (that's the part designed by chiropractors), the filling stays evenly distributed, so it never misses a spot. And the high collar and curved shape, which kind of make it look like the top of a cape, provide neck and shoulder support for as long as you wear it.
It's almost as long as a ruler, measuring in at 9 by 3.5 inches, and it weighs 4 pounds to deliver a slight pressure. Plus, when heated—it just needs a couple minutes in the microwave—the neck wrap diffuses therapeutic aromas like lavender, lemongrass, chamomile, and peppermint, which have been clinically shown to reduce stress.
To buy: PhysioNatural Store's Neck and Shoulder Wrap, $34 (was $48); amazon.com
"I'm very pleased with this neck pillow," one Amazon shopper wrote of their experience. "I've had pain in my neck and upper back due to pregnancy, and it helped relieve the pain. Very impressed! I like the fact that it heats up, it soothes the muscles."
Another shopper said that it helped their partner get some shut-eye. "I had purchased this product for my wife to battle pretty ruthless neck tension and constant migraines. She has been absolutely thrilled! I will heat it up in the microwave for two minutes. She will wear it under her neck while lying in bed and I have noticed it hasn't taken more than five minutes for her to fall asleep in the last two weeks. She says she feels like she is getting much more deep, consistent sleep."
If neck and shoulder pain is keeping you up at night, look no further than the PhysioNatural Store's Neck and Shoulder Wrap, which you can buy on sale at Amazon now.