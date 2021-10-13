This Comfortable Sleep Eye Mask Helps Me Snooze Better at Night—and It's Currently on Sale
I have bad sleep hygiene, and therefore, I sleep poorly. I know everything I'm supposed to do for an optimized snooze—be consistent with bed time, avoid eating late at night, and stop screen time 1-2 hours before tucking in, to name a few—but I have never been able to stick to those routines. I have a social life that is important to me, so my bedtime will never be consistent. I am also clinically depressed so I will just give into my body's impulse to nap or sleep when it calls for it.
Additionally, I don't believe in opaque or blackout curtains, which has made my sleep schedule even worse since I am at the mercy of early-morning sun and city lighting outside my window. Why? Growing up my mother was against most curtains, since she thought they would affect our circadian rhythm and encourage slothiness—a belief I adopted. However, for the last two weeks, I have been using Ostrichpillow's Eye Mask, which is essentially a blackout curtain for your face, and I might be changed.
I decided to try the Ostrichpillow Eye Mask out of curiosity—I remember their Napping Pillow going viral since it was marketed as a way to take power naps at the office, and a sleeping blindfold piqued my interest. I'll be honest, when I started wearing the new eye mask to bed, I didn't expect much. For me, this category of sleep accessory means a soft mask that continuously slides down on my face while I toss and turn, rendering it moot. And don't try to tell me that little rays of light aren't going to seep in through the gap between my skin and the mask, since most cotton and silk designs aren't molded to the shape of your face.
The Ostrichpillow eye mask was nothing like the products I had previously tried. It has an ergonomic design with a cavity, so you can open your eyes while wearing it—meaning total darkness. The first time I put the eye mask on, I was immediately surprised by the blackness I was sucked into. I could not see anything—no light seeping in, not even my hands waving in front of my face. It's also made with six layers of materials to ensure softness and breathability, so you can snooze restfully. What's more, it has an adjustable elastic band that fits all head sizes and face types, so you don't have to worry about slippage while you sleep; when I went to bed with it on, it surprisingly didn't budge.
While it's clearly got my vote, it gets a stamp of approval from sleep experts, as well. "When selecting a sleep mask, make sure to choose one that will not place excessive pressure on your eyes, head, or ears," says Carleara Weiss, PhD, MS, RN, a member of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and sleep advisor for supplement brand Beam. Luckily, the Ostrichpillow Eye Mask ticks Weiss's box—it is designed with a cavity that doesn't put any weight on your eyes and eyelids, so you can comfortably open them inside of the mask during the night or while traveling.
If you've found yourself torn between investing in this sleep mask or a pair of blackout curtains, both have the same goal: to create a better environment by blocking out light, which negatively impacts your sleep. "The primary benefit of the eye mask is the flexibility to create a 'personalized' sleep environment," she adds. This means an ability to take your curated sleep environment with you wherever you go.
I have slept with the eye mask on for 10 out of the last 14 days and my sleep has been remarkably better. When I wake up in the middle of the night (which happens to me frequently), I am not jolted by street lights or distracted by my phone, which sits charging next to the bed. I am not doing my 3 AM Instagram scrolls because "well, I'm up anyways." I also think the Ostrichpillow Eye Mask has been knocking me out quicker since I can't be distracted by watching the clock.
If you're still feeling unsure, I've recommended this eye mask to other friends who suffer from poor sleep, and the eye mask has sold more than 10,000 units during its pre-order window. It's practically guaranteed to be the unexpected sleeper hit of stocking suffers come this Christmas.
One reviewer shared their final victory after a lifelong search for a mask that would work with their continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine: "My eye mask puts me in total darkness, even when using my CPAP mask. I do sometimes have to adjust the CPAP mask slightly, but once I do, I am set for the night."
"It's comfortable, [offers] blackout, and I love the fact that I can open my eyes without having to take it off. I'll take it everywhere with me on the go," said another.
But, don't wait for the holiday season to get your beauty sleep. The Ostrichpillow Eye Mask is currently 20% off, so you can snap it up for just $36 until October 15th.