This Comfortable Sleep Eye Mask Helps Me Snooze Better at Night—and It's Currently on Sale

The Ostrichpillow eye mask was nothing like the products I had previously tried. It has an ergonomic design with a cavity, so you can open your eyes while wearing it—meaning total darkness. The first time I put the eye mask on, I was immediately surprised by the blackness I was sucked into. I could not see anything—no light seeping in, not even my hands waving in front of my face. It's also made with six layers of materials to ensure softness and breathability, so you can snooze restfully. What's more, it has an adjustable elastic band that fits all head sizes and face types, so you don't have to worry about slippage while you sleep; when I went to bed with it on, it surprisingly didn't budge.