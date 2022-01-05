Whenever I'm ready to go to bed, I lay the Nodpod across my eyelids, and I'm asleep in what feels like no time. It's perfect for napping, too, since it tricks my mind into believing it's dark outside. And I don't use the weighted eye mask just for sleeping: I often use the mask for meditation and travel as well. If you're sitting upright, you can loop one end section of the mask into the other to secure around your head. This means that there are no uncomfortable ties that would impact the way you sit in a chair.