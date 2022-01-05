The Nodpod Weighted Sleep Mask Helps Me Feel Less Stressed and Get to Sleep Faster
When I moved to Hawaii in March, I had such a hard time falling asleep. Not only was I super jetlagged for those first few weeks, but I had also moved to a high-rise building with thin blinds. So while one might dreamily imagine falling asleep in Hawaii to be a peaceful experience accompanied by natural starlight and lapping waves, instead I was beamed with bright, vibrant lights from cars, traffic lights, and other apartments.
After spending the first few weeks tossing and turning, I decided to try a few at-home remedies to catch some extra z's. This included sipping on some valerian root tea (which research shows can improve sleep), lighting up some sage, and shutting my phone off an hour before bed. While these helped me find some relief, it wasn't until I found the Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask that I began to sleep deeply and restfully again.
The Nodpod is basically a weighted blanket for your eyes, with four microbead-filled pods that apply gentle pressure to your eyelids. You line them up so that one pod covers each eye, and if you're lying down, you just lay it across your face. The fabric is so soft and fuzzy, and the mask is completely blackout, so it solved my problem of blinding city lights.
Whenever I'm ready to go to bed, I lay the Nodpod across my eyelids, and I'm asleep in what feels like no time. It's perfect for napping, too, since it tricks my mind into believing it's dark outside. And I don't use the weighted eye mask just for sleeping: I often use the mask for meditation and travel as well. If you're sitting upright, you can loop one end section of the mask into the other to secure around your head. This means that there are no uncomfortable ties that would impact the way you sit in a chair.
I also lay the weighted mask across my chest when I'm feeling extra anxious. The added pressure helps me feel so much calmer, just like a weighted blanket would—just in a smaller, more portable form.
Truly, the ways to use the Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask are endless, and Amazon shoppers can't get over how great it is. (By the way, it's back in stock on the site now after selling out over the holidays.) One customer said it was "the most comfortable weighted eye mask" and added that it helped them find relief with insomnia and migraines. Another person living with migraines, insomnia, anxiety, and sinus problems said they "can't live without this product" after it helped them get a restful sleep night after night.
The Nodpod sleep mask is machine-washable, so you can toss it in the washer and dryer whenever it needs a refresh. And it comes in several vibrant colors, including red, amethyst purple, and black onyx. I have it in light gray, and I gifted my roommate a hot pink version.
For a shot at better sleep, less anxiety, and more zenned-out moments in your meditations, try the Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask from Amazon, available below.
Sign up for our Shop Well newsletter to get your dose of retail therapy with a curated selection of editor-loved finds and must-have deals.