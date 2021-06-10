My first impression of the bed was that it was heavy-really heavy-but it's understandable, considering the Premier Copper Mattress has five layers and is 14 inches thick (two more than the classic Nectar). Thankfully, getting the bed up to my apartment wasn't a hassle, since all of Nectar's beds come vacuum-sealed in a relatively compact box. The hard part was getting it onto my bed frame: It started expanding as soon as I slit open the protective plastic bag, and I had to scramble to push it onto my bed frame with all my body weight. Afterwards, I completely understood why the brand suggests placing it onto your bed frame before opening the bag (whoops).