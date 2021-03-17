Others were impressed at how well they slept during the daytime with the help of Mzoo's mask. "This thing helped me SO much the first day I used it," wrote another shopper. "I am a nurse and I work overnights, and it has been super hard for me to sleep during the day in-between shifts. Even with blackout curtains, I can't get it pitch black in my room, and I have a hard time sleeping with any light. This made it pitch black for me, and the tight fit was actually comfortable. And, one of the most important things with a sleep mask—it didn't fall off when I slept!"