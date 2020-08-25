Nine out of 10 people consider a comfortable mattress a crucial part of getting a good night’s rest, according to a poll from the Sleep Foundation, yet many of us settle for subpar sleeping spaces. That’s because most high-quality mattresses have an equally high price point. So even if you’re ready to give your bed an upgrade, your budget says otherwise.
Thankfully, replacing your mattress isn’t the only way to improve your sleep setup. An affordable alternative is simply adding a topper or pad to your existing one, like Linenspa’s Gel-Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper (from $40; amazon.com). The plush addition instantly revives an old bed by giving it an extra layer of body-conforming cushioning—and hundreds of shoppers say it’s like sleeping on a cloud.
The cozy comparison is a result of the pad’s 100% foam design. Available in both a 2-inch and 3-inch density, it contours to the body to keep your spine evenly aligned. Not only does this support help prevent neck and back pain, but it also evenly distributes body weight to help relieve pressure on the joints.
The foam is also infused with small temperature-regulating gel beads that dissipate body heat to prevent you from boiling under the covers at night. That means you get all the upsides of sleeping on memory foam without the major negative of the material. Plus, it comes with a 3-year warranty that ensures you get more than 1,000 nights of blissful sleep.
To buy: Linenspa’s Gel-Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper , from $40; amazon.com
Better yet, the mattress topper isn’t just a comfortable upgrade. It also extends the lifespan of your current mattress, so you can go longer between replacements. Not that you need to justify the price: The cost starts at $40 for a twin-sized mattress topper and caps out at $80 for a California king.
All things considered, it’s not too surprising this sleep-enhancing pick has already earned a number one spot on an Amazon’s best sellers list, along with more than 5,700 perfect reviews. Shoppers agree the small change can make a huge difference whether you want to upgrade a guest bed into a luxury sleep space or conquer uncomfortable body aches and pain.
“I'm a quadriplegic and have had serious muscle atrophy,” wrote one reviewer from Hawaii. “I usually choose a firm mattress for support of my back, but my latest caused hip, knee and shoulder pains. I thought a little cushion would help. The day I received this I spread it out, put fresh cotton sheets over it, and went to heaven. My pain went away. For the first time in years, I slept a solid 8 hours.”
Another confirmed: “I was a little bit skeptical because of the price, but this mattress topper is great. I’ve had trouble sleeping for years on various mattresses and I had a lot of pain problems with fibromyalgia. Well, I’ve had this for a couple days and I can honestly say I love it. It’s so comfortable and fits your body so well. It’s soft, but no so soft you can’t get out of it. I’ve slept better on this than I have in months.”
In fact, the only downside of this popular pick is that a handful of sizes are backordered until the end of September. Luckily, you can still grab a topper in each bed size in at least one of the density styles. Just don’t wait too long or you’ll be forced to wait around for a restock when you could be catching more zzzs.
