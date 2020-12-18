For those who struggle to get out of bed in the morning, this double-function alarm may be the solution to years of a bad snooze habit—after all, it’s proven to be a game-changer for thousands of Amazon shoppers. “I tend to sleep quite deeply, mostly because there is a lot of road noise near my house. I've had neighbors tell me they could hear my alarms blaring and could not believe I could sleep through it,” a customer said. “Since purchasing this alarm, I've not overslept. I put the vibrating piece in my pillowcase under the pillow, and the moment the alarm goes off I'm up. It also changes vibration patterns to keep you from sleeping through a standard pattern. This is a life-changer.”