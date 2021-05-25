Lasko’s New White Noise Fan Is Helping Me Sleep Better Than Ever
The key to a good night's sleep is different for everyone. Some people swear by the perfect cooling pillow, while others need a weighted blanket. Until recently, I thought a perfect bed setup—including a reliable mattress and fluffy duvet—was the only thing I needed to maximize my zzz's. As it turns out, there was another tool my sweet dreams arsenal was missing: the Lasko SlumberBreeze Machine ($40; amazon.com).
The just-launched device is a clever cross of a white noise machine and a personal fan. By harnessing the power of the breeze, it creates white noise in five different frequencies to drown out the sound of the neighbors, traffic, and roommates. And while blasting noise might sound like the opposite of a sleep solution, it's actually a popular method for helping people fall asleep and stay asleep.
The theory is that white noise acts like a sound blanket to block out a sudden change in sound consistency, like a door slamming or a horn honking, according to the National Sleep Foundation. But unlike other ambient noise, like an air conditioner, the sound waves used to create white noise span a range of frequencies at the same amplitude. This small distinction is why people pay upwards of $50 for a machine.
On the first night with the new Lasko launch on my nightstand, I set the fan to the higher of the two settings, plugged my phone into the USB charger, and selected the white noise pattern with the lowest volume. Initially, it felt like someone was shushing me to sleep, but it quickly became a comforting lull that made my eyes heavier and my breath steadier. Before I knew it, I was sound asleep.
But falling asleep has never been the issue: My biggest challenge is staying asleep for eight hours straight, a nearly impossible feat since I added an adorable pup to my life. She likes to dig for toys in her basket, chew on stuffed animals, and jump on and off the bed in the middle of the night. It's adorable, but it's completely destroyed my reputation as a deep sleeper. But with this new white noise machine, I barely noticed her presence.
In fact, I woke up the next day completely refreshed, like my pre-pup days. The gentle breeze of the oscillating fan had kept my face cool, while the white noise blurred out dog disturbances (and subway sounds too). My compact 2-in-1 fan has turned out to be the grownup alternative to a lullaby. Plus, its sleek, modern design (available in black and white) actually fits with my bedroom decor.
You can score the SlumberBreeze for 20% off on Amazon right now by clicking an on-page coupon. This drops the price to just $40 for the multipurpose machine—a steal, considering most personal fans and white noise machines cost that alone. But hurry! This deal won't last, and you don't want to waste another night tossing and turning.
