How to Choose a Mattress in 3 Simple Steps, According to Professional Bed Testers

Brick-and-mortar mattress stores allow you to test multiple beds before you take one home and they often have experts on site who can help you find your ideal fit. However, online mattresses have increased in popularity over the years due to the fact that they're often less expensive than their showroom counterparts. With online, you purchase directly from the retailer, which cuts out middleman markups. Another benefit to shopping online is the amount of information available on any one bed, including helpful customer reviews.