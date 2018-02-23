The Most Common Fatigue Causes, According to Experts

Anemia means you don’t have enough red blood cells to take oxygen to all the distant outposts of the body. Less oxygen means lower energy and more fatigue, and anemia is among the most common causes of chronic fatigue, Dr. Fisher explains.

The most common form of anemia occurs when you’re low in iron, which, in turn, could be the result of gastric bypass surgery, heavy periods, chronic diseases, or vitamin deficiencies.

A simple test can verify if you have anemia. Treatment depends on what’s causing your lack of red blood cells. Any underlying conditions should be addressed first. Otherwise, your doctor may recommend vitamin supplements and/or changes in your diet.

