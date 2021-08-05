This Cooling Blanket Is a 'Miracle' for Hot Sleepers and Hot Flash Sufferers Alike
If you're tossing and turning at night thanks to the summer heat, you're not alone. A 2019 study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that higher bedroom temperatures negatively impact sleep quality by making it harder to fall and stay asleep. Luckily, there's an easy bedroom swap that can help you keep you cool on even the hottest nights: the Elegear Revolutionary Cooling Blanket ($29; amazon.com).
Instead of trapping heat like traditional duvets and comforters, the blanket absorbs and releases heat to reduce your skin temperature by up to 5 degrees Fahrenheit. Reviewers say this instantaneous cooling effect makes it easier to fall asleep in the summer heat and even prevents night sweats. In fact, one shopper wrote that the blanket was so effective, they stopped using air conditioning altogether.
Of course, the last words you'd probably put together are blanket and cooling—but this isn't your typical comforter. It's made with a technical fabric created by blending mica nylon and polyethylene. This combo results in a lightweight and breathable textile with a high Q-max, a.k.a. the rating of how cool a fabric feels. For reference, most cooling fabrics only have a Q-max value of 0.2, according to the brand, while the Elegear blanket has a Q-max value of 0.4.
Beyond feeling cool to the touch, reviewers describe the lightweight blanket as "silky" or "slick" with a texture similar to sweat-wicking workout clothes. (Shoppers say it still works with a top sheet if you're not a fan of the feel). Its slim construction is perfect for packing or taking on the go with shoppers suggesting it for road trips and plane rides. And the versatility doesn't end there; the reversible blanket also has a 100% cotton side for chilly fall or winter nights, making it practical year-round.
To buy: Elegear Revolutionary Cooling Blanket, $29 (was $46); amazon.com
Of course, the cooling effect is what really makes this blanket a standout with more than 10,600 perfect ratings. Customers have deemed it everything from a "miracle for hot sleepers" to straight up "magic." Plus, more than one hundred reviewers with hot flashes from menopause and other health conditions consider this blanket an affordable solution.
"I have no idea what this blanket is made of...I wouldn't be surprised if it's spun from unicorn tails," wrote a shopper. "It's freaking magic. I am in the midst of menopause hot flashes and night sweats and hadn't slept well in at least six months. This was a 3 a.m. Amazon desperation order that I fully expected to be returned. I have slept all [through] the night every night since it was delivered!"
Another says: "I can't even tell you how much I love this blanket. I've been dealing with a lot of hot flashes at night and I was looking for something to help me stay cool...This blanket feels like the cold side of your pillow, but it stays like that all the time."
Even better? The machine-washable blanket is currently up to 38% off on Amazon right now—and it even comes in six colors and three sizes, so you can buy one for every room.
Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox.