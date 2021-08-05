Of course, the last words you'd probably put together are blanket and cooling—but this isn't your typical comforter. It's made with a technical fabric created by blending mica nylon and polyethylene. This combo results in a lightweight and breathable textile with a high Q-max, a.k.a. the rating of how cool a fabric feels. For reference, most cooling fabrics only have a Q-max value of 0.2, according to the brand, while the Elegear blanket has a Q-max value of 0.4.