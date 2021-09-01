The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress Minimized My Back Pain in a Week

Once upon a time, I could sleep on a floor with nothing but a sleeping bag separating me from the hardwood and wake up feeling refreshed. Now, at the ripe age of 29, I wake up with back pain if my pillow is even a few centimeters off during the night. It's likely because I suffer from mild scoliosis, a sideways curvature of the spine that's only worsened as I've aged, and finding a mattress that properly supports my body has been difficult. Instagram-famous sleep brands that seem to work for others have done nothing for me, and I was starting to accept that I would always wake up stiff—until I tried the The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress.