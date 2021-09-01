The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress Minimized My Back Pain in a Week
Once upon a time, I could sleep on a floor with nothing but a sleeping bag separating me from the hardwood and wake up feeling refreshed. Now, at the ripe age of 29, I wake up with back pain if my pillow is even a few centimeters off during the night. It's likely because I suffer from mild scoliosis, a sideways curvature of the spine that's only worsened as I've aged, and finding a mattress that properly supports my body has been difficult. Instagram-famous sleep brands that seem to work for others have done nothing for me, and I was starting to accept that I would always wake up stiff—until I tried the The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress.
The five-layer DreamCloud mattress is made with a mix of memory foam and internal spring coils, and each layer performs a specific function. The bottom layer provides a sturdy base, the coil layer above it uses individually wrapped innersprings for targeted support, and the middle "sink-in" layer allows you to melt into the mattress without getting swallowed by it. Just below the surface is pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and the top layer is a quilted foam and cashmere cover that makes the mattress super soft.
To buy: The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress, $999 for a queen; dreamcloudsleep.com
I was skeptical about buying a mattress in a box, but it turned out to be the most convenient thing I've ever done. It arrived weeks before my fiancé and I were set to move to Austin, but the space-saving box was so compact that I was able to store it in my tiny apartment hallway while we packed up our old place. And even after being in a hot moving truck for three days, the mattress easily unrolled and stayed flat the second we unpacked it.
It's also really holding up to the Texas heat, which is no joke. The gel memory foam and cashmere cover have kept us from overheating during the night, so much so that we can both sleep under a down quilt comfortably. Plus, my partner tends to toss and turn during the night, but I haven't woken up to his restlessness lately thanks to the individually wrapped coils that don't vibrate and the foam layer that minimizes motion transfer. (Also, he has just been sleeping better in general.)
But what impresses me more than the mattress's breathability and shareability is what it's done to alleviate my scoliosis pain. The condition makes my left hip higher than my right, so previously, if I had slept on my left side (as I like to do), I'd wake up with awful lower back pain, tight hip flexors, and even tighter hamstrings. This is common for scoliosis sufferers, according to the Sleep Foundation, but also avoidable: "While a mattress can't cure scoliosis, some beds provide adequate support, improve spinal alignment, and alleviate pressure where it's needed."
"Aches and pains in pressure points like your hips, shoulders, upper and lower back can often be aggravated, or even caused, by a mattress that doesn't support side sleeping well," Timothy Canty, MD, who specializes in treating pain disorders and serves as the chief medical officer at Manhattan Restorative Health Sciences, previously told Health. "The best mattress for side sleepers will provide pressure relief for joints and contouring support to promote proper spine alignment. In particular, a memory foam mattress or hybrid mattress with a soft top layer can help equally distribute your body weight to help prevent soreness and provide a comfortable sleep surface."
I've found this DreamCloud mattress to be perfectly firm for me, supporting and aligning my hips when I lay on my side without feeling too hard or uncomfortable. I've been sleeping comfortably on my left side for two weeks now and have yet to wake up with aches and pains. Better yet, I'm not waking up tight and stiff, and I only stretch in the morning if I feel like it, not out of necessity.
If you suffer from scoliosis or lower back pain—or are just looking to get a better night's sleep—I highly recommend The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress.