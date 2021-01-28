Sleeping is one of the simplest things you can do to prioritize your physical and mental wellbeing. But unfortunately, when you're already stressed, you can find yourself counting sheep for what seems like hours. The COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine life have negatively impacted the sleep quality of thousands—if not more—with reports showing a surge in anti-insomnia prescriptions. Some, however, have found a simpler solution to their sleepless nights: a good weighted blanket.
Research has shown that, by evenly distributing pressure on the person using it, a weighted blanket can reduce anxiety and help with insomnia. If the thought of an extra-heavy blanket sounds unappealing, though, never fear: Cooling weighted blankets are perfect for hot sleepers, and one of Amazon's top-rated options, Comho's Cooling Weighted Blanket ($41, was $48; amazon.com), is on sale.
Made with 100% breathable cotton and filled with quiet nanoceramic beads, Comho's blanket weighs 20 pounds and can fully fit a queen-sized bed. While it doesn't come with a washable cover, you can easily use it as a duvet insert to keep it clean. The design of the blanket may be relatively frills-free—yet several shoppers have called it the
"I was not prepared for just how amazing this blanket feels—it really is a next-level sleeping experience," one reviewer wrote. "I fell asleep within a couple of minutes and slept like a baby the entire night. The cotton fabric feels great and overall, the blanket is neither too hot nor too cool—it's just right for this Goldilocks. The only problem is that it's even harder to get out of bed in the morning because it feels so darn good to be wrapped in so much snuggly goodness!"
Shoppers who say they've struggled with stress and insomnia also find the blanket helpful. "I'm a sufferer of high anxiety and nothing gets that heightened like a stressful day of work," one wrote. "This blanket has been my answer to that problem. Within minutes of covering up, I feel at ease and have had no issues falling asleep (even if I wasn't trying to)."
Comho's cooling weighted blanket is also available in 7, 8, 10, and 15-pound models if you're planning on buying it for a child or someone who weighs 150 pounds or less (as a general rule, a weighted blanket should be about 10% of your body weight)—but the current sale on its 20-pound blanket is an especially great deal, as heavier blankets tend to be more expensive.
Thousands of shoppers have found "peace of mind" with Comho's cooling weighted blanket, and now, you can try it for yourself for just $41. Those days of counting sheep may soon be a thing of the past.
