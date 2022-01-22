The Comfilife Bolster Back Support Pillow has a 17.3- by 7.8-inch design made from high-density memory foam that fills in the space where your lower back curves, creating a natural alignment of your spine and encouraging better sleep posture. The pillow is lauded by both back and side sleepers in the reviews for its crescent-like and ergonomic shape, which is meant to mold to the contours of your back or elsewhere on your body where you need some relief (it can be used on the neck, legs, and ankles, too). Users add that the foam feels high-quality and doesn't flatten, even after months of use. Plus, it comes with a breathable cover—so you don't have to worry about sweating if you're a hot sleeper—that's removable and washable for easy cleaning.