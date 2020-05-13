Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

At the start of quarantining some 2 and half months ago, my back was in bad shape. I was achy and tight and woke up throughout the night in pain, and things only got worse the following few weeks as pandemic stress began to take its toll. After an intense mid-run back spasm left me unable to walk and forced me to take a few days off from work, I knew it was time to invest in some serious relief, so I upgraded my mattress, began seeing a chiropractor, and started a daily yoga practice.

It’s now been 6 weeks since I began implementing some new recommendations from my practitioner and sleeping on Casper’s Wave hybrid, a mattress specially designed to relieve back pain, and thankfully, my back woes are gone. If you’re looking for similar relief, now’s your chance to snag the super supportive mattress at a rare discount as part of the brand’s early Memorial Day weekend mattress sale.

Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress

To buy: from $1,346 (was $1,495); casper.com

Prior to getting this hybrid, I considered myself a “firm” mattress person. I had slept on coil mattresses my entire life and gave little thought to how my bed could be impacting my body or the quality of my sleep. Once I began waking up in the middle of the night in pain—even waking up before my alarm because I was too achy to stay in bed any longer, I began researching options and requested a review sample to learn more about this one’s unique design.

On my first night of use, I instantly felt a difference. In fact, the moment I rolled out the mattress and laid down, it was obvious just how much more dense, cushy, and supportive this piece was compared to my old one.

The ergonomic mattress features a more traditional spring base combined with three layers of foam as well as strategically placed gel pods that help to prop up your waist and lower back, ensuring your spine is aligned — no matter what sleeping position you prefer. The designers also created three zones within the mattress that offer special support for the shoulders, waist, and hips. Whether I’m sprawled out on my back or lying on my side, I feel cradled all over.

To my surprise, this mattress has proven to be cooler and more comfortable, too. I didn’t realize how much heat my previous bed was trapping until I slept on this one, which features perforated foam, built-in air channels, and cooling gel used throughout. I no longer wake up in the middle of the night hot and sweaty, and I’m sure those extra hours of sound sleep have helped to heal my back spasm also.

Every mattress from the brand comes with a 10-year warranty and a 100-night risk-free trial, so if you’re not quite ready to commit, but want to test one, you can go ahead and try one at home. What’s more, all 3 of Casper’s mattresses are currently marked down as part of its early Memorial Day sale, making it an ideal time to upgrade your bed.

Now that I’ve tested a variety of pain- and stress-relieving approaches (breath work through yoga, mobility work, etc.), I would argue that no back problem can be solved with one quick fix or product. My approach incorporates around-the-clock care for my back—morning stretching, more movement throughout the day, and proper support all night, but an upgraded mattress is an easy and fast way to experience some relief, and this rare sale will help you save. Just be sure to order yours before the prices go back up!