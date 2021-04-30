Although I love a good duvet, especially one made with feather down, I’m well aware of their shortcomings. It’s difficult to find one that won’t make you overheat in warmer environments. Rather than switching to a lightweight comforter (a blasphemy), I often crank up my air conditioner and later pay for my sleep preferences with a bigger electric bill. However this year, I’m doing things a little differently thanks to Casper’s new Lightweight Down Alternative Duvet ($179; casper.com)