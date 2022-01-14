What sets this pillow apart from its competitors is that it's adjustable in accordance to how you like to sleep. Typically, pillows are either thinner for side and stomach sleepers or thicker for back sleepers, but not both. The Marlow, however, is an adjustable pillow that has a zipper that runs the length of each long side. When the zippers are closed, the pillow is firmer and has a lower loft (meaning it's thinner), and when the zippers are open, the pillow is more cushiony and has a higher (aka thicker) loft.