The Puffy Lux is made of four dense foam layers that absorb pressure from your joints, and its gel-infused top layer also responds to your movements. This creates the illusion of feeling hugged by your bed while allowing you to change positions easily. The Puffy Lux earned a near-perfect score in spine alignment, which—coupled with its medium firmness level—makes it well-suited for back and side sleepers.

Mattress Type: Memory foam

Memory foam Customer Rating: 5/5

5/5 Firmness: Medium

Medium Trial Period for Returns: 101 nights

To buy: Puffy Lux Mattress, $1,795, puffy.com (Click to see exclusive offer)