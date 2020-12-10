The Saatva mattress will make you feel like you’re checking into a 5-star hotel every night. The quilted euro top comfort layer provides superior contouring and excellent edge support, plus this hybrid mattress is also available in multiple levels of firmness to suit your preferences. Given that white glove delivery and setup are provided free of charge, you won’t have to lift a finger.

Mattress Type: Hybrid (coils and foam)

Hybrid (coils and foam) Customer Rating: 4.9 out of 5

4.9 out of 5 Firmness: Plush soft, luxury firm, firm

Plush soft, luxury firm, firm Trial Period for Returns: 180 nights

To buy: Saatva Mattress, $1,399, saatva.com (Click to see exclusive offer)