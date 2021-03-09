The 8 Best Organic Mattresses for Eco-Conscious Shoppers

The average adult spends nearly a third of their life in bed, yet most people don't even know what they're sleeping on. A standard mattress can contain a variety of chemicals and flame retardants that may create a toxic sleep experience. But the best organic mattresses strive to protect the environment and your well-being.
"Sleep is an essential component to our health and well-being, so it's important that we create an irritant-free environment that is conducive to a restful night," John Chewning, MD, a sleep medicine specialist in Winston Salem, North Carolina, tells Health.
The expert team at Mattress Advisor tested hundreds of bed-in-a-box mattresses to find the best organic beds on the market today. Not only do these mattresses use clean materials, but they're also comfortable and supportive—two key factors to getting a great night's sleep.
When a mattress is described as certified organic, it's important to understand what that means. Simply put: Organic mattresses are made with non-toxic materials, including cotton, wool, and natural latex.
Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) is the leading processing standard for organic fibers. It's backed by independent certification of the entire textile supply chain.
Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS) outlines criteria for natural rubber from certified organic rubber tree plantations that is processed at manufacturing units. To pass the test, it must contain more than 95% of certified organic raw material.
CertiPUR-US is a common certification among organic mattresses that verifies the foams used in the making of the mattress are free of harmful chemicals or heavy metals.
OEKO-TEX Standard 100 labels ensure that every component of a product has been tested for harmful substances and is therefore "harmless for human health."
GreenGuard Gold certification proves that a product has low chemical emissions and contributes to better indoor air quality.
Constructed using organic cotton, GOTS-certified wool, Talalay latex, and recycled steel coils, the Saatva Latex Hybrid has a lot to offer. The breathable Euro top provides enough cushioning for pressure points, like the hips and shoulders, while the coils expertly respond to movement. The sustainable materials contribute to a healthier night's sleep—plus, Saatva offers free white glove delivery with your purchase.
There are a lot of good things to say about Nest Bedding's Natural Hybrid Latex mattress. Chief among them: the three different firmness options and eco-friendly OEKO-TEX-certified latex. The foam and latex layers contour to your curves, which is ideal for side sleepers, and deliver enough pressure relief to help you sleep comfortably. Scoring a 9 out of 10 in durability from Mattress Advisor, this bed is built to last, and the lifetime warranty only sweetens the deal.
This Awara mattress is no ordinary hybrid bed. Made with natural materials, it features a generous four-inch layer of Rainforest Alliance–certified latex atop individually wrapped nine-inch coils that provide optimal support to maintain proper spine alignment. Plus, Dunlop latex is naturally cool, so hot sleepers can find comfort thanks to the bed's breathable tiers. The Awara also comes with a one-year sleep trial and a lifetime warranty.
The Avocado Green mattress is great for back pain sufferers because its coils are arranged in five ergonomic zones to keep the spine aligned and well-supported. The bed uses organic Dunlop latex and recycled steel coils to respond to your movements, allowing you to get relief no matter what position you land in. For those who prefer the contouring feel of a memory foam mattress, a Euro-style pillow topper can be added to the Avocado Green for more "fluff," and the brand lets you try out the bed for a full year before you need to commit.
WinkBeds's EcoCloud is a Talalay latex hybrid mattress that's an excellent pick for sleepers who struggle with night sweats. Its layer of individually wrapped innerspring coils promotes airflow, and the organic cotton and New Zealand wool cover also increases the bed's breathability. Plus, the anti-sag support system prevents any sinkage.
The Zenhaven by Saatva is made with Talalay latex and it's dual-sided, meaning you get to choose between two firmness levels: gentle firm or luxury plush. The materials are naturally resistant to allergens and the latex keeps you cool and comfortable, providing the contouring feel of foam without the droop.
Eco-conscious consumers are big fans of PlushBeds's Botanical Bliss latex mattress, and for good reason. Its GOLS-certified Dunlop latex, pure New Zealand wool, and organic cotton make it one of the most environmentally friendly beds on the market. You can even customize your mattress's feel: choose between two firmness levels (medium or firm) and three heights (nine-inch, 10-inch, or 12-inch).
The Birch by Helix is made with organic wool batting, an organic cotton cover, and natural Talalay latex, all of which contour to your curves to provide cushioning and pressure relief at your pain points. If you crave an extra cozy feel, add the brand's plush organic mattress topper for more comfort. The Birch, which is handmade in the U.S., also comes with a 100-night sleep trial and a 25-year warranty.
Laurie Buckelew Burt is a lifestyle writer who specializes in sleep health.
