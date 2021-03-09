The 8 Best Organic Mattresses for Eco-Conscious Shoppers

The Avocado Green mattress is great for back pain sufferers because its coils are arranged in five ergonomic zones to keep the spine aligned and well-supported. The bed uses organic Dunlop latex and recycled steel coils to respond to your movements, allowing you to get relief no matter what position you land in. For those who prefer the contouring feel of a memory foam mattress, a Euro-style pillow topper can be added to the Avocado Green for more "fluff," and the brand lets you try out the bed for a full year before you need to commit.