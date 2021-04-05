The 10 Best Memory Foam Pillows for All Kinds of Sleepers, According to Reviews

This pillow is designed to keep the neck and head in proper alignment whether you sleep on your back, side, or stomach, allowing for optimal spine support. Its outer cover is removable and machine-washable, and it also features a dust-proof inner cover that helps extend its lifetime. Shoppers with chronic pain say it provided them with serious relief. “I have spent many dollars and time searching for a pillow to relieve my neck and shoulder pain from a car wreck injury I sustained over 30 years ago that has come back to haunt me these last 8 years,” wrote one. “I’ve only had it a week and I can truly tell a difference when I wake up with my neck and shoulders… I mainly sleep on my side and stomach and it works well in that position too, even with my arm under the pillow.”