The 10 Best Memory Foam Pillows for All Kinds of Sleepers, According to Reviews

Finding your perfect pillow can involve years of trial and error. The cushion that seemed like love at first sleep may get worn out in just a few short months, and the one that you splurged on without testing in person could prove hardly worth its price tag. Pillow shopping is a challenge—but luckily, customer reviews can be extremely helpful in finding your perfect match. Amazon has countless options to choose from, but the best memory foam pillows on the site all have one thing in common: thousands of glowing testimonials.
These are the best memory foam pillows available on Amazon, according to reviews:
Whether you go for a memory foam, down, cotton, or polyester-fill pillow all comes down to personal preference. Those who prefer memory foam often choose the material because of the way it contours to the shape of their head and neck, even if they shift throughout the night—basically, there's no 3 a.m. fluffing needed.
That said, there are different kinds of memory foam pillows for different kinds of people. A side sleeper may prefer a different cushion than a back sleeper, and those who deal with chronic aches and pains may find that extra molded support helps them wake up pain-free. With that in mind, we scoped out the top-recommended memory foam pillows available on Amazon for every want and need. If you've yet to find the right pillow for you, one of these may just be the ticket to your best sleep yet.
With nearly 30,000 five-star ratings, Coop Home Goods’s memory foam pillow is a favorite of Amazon shoppers. It’s filled with a medium-firm blend of shredded memory foam and microfiber to give the best of both worlds in terms of support and softness. It’s also Greenguard Gold-certified, meaning it meets rigorous standards for low chemical emissions. Because the inner cover of the pillow zips open, excess filling can be removed according to personal preference, and extra filling (which it comes with) can also be added inside. “The best way to explain it is like an adjustable cloud. It's very nice and soft and conforming, but without your head sinking below sea level to get that feel,” wrote one shopper. “Your head stays UP and with the way you can adjust this pillow, you can have basically any height you want.”
If you’re not sure of your ideal pillow height, Uttu’s option has a removable middle layer of foam, so you can adjust the pillow to your preference. The memory foam is soft yet supportive, and its removable bamboo cover offers a cooling effect. “It's soft, but not so soft that your head sinks down to the bed. With just three nights of using it, I can already feel a huge difference in my neck,” wrote one shopper. “The best $40 I ever spent… I would pay $100 for this pillow!”
Made with 80% shredded memory foam and 20% polyester fiber, this adjustable-fill pillow is fluffy yet firm. The whole pillow is machine-washable, so it can be easily refreshed at any time. Shoppers are especially impressed at how supportive it is. “The memory foam shapes itself to your head/neck contours but it does not collapse,” wrote one reviewer. “I'm sure many side sleepers who don't have back issues would nevertheless find this pillow able to provide them with better sleep. From my experience as someone who is hypersensitive to poor back alignment, I can verify that for many, this pillow could be the solution.”
People who tend to run warm when they sleep may (understandably) be hesitant to try a memory foam pillow, as some models can contribute to overheating. That’s not the case for this option by Weekender, though—its ventilated design allows for maximum air circulation, so it stays cool all night long. “I never have to fluff it or mess with it in order to feel supported,” wrote one reviewer. “It does a good job of keeping me cool, too, which is an added bonus as I live in Atlanta and the summers can be stifling!”
If you’re looking for something that’s in between a memory foam pillow and a traditional down option, this two-pack is worthy of your consideration. The pillows are made with shredded memory foam, which is breathable and supportive. Shoppers recommend letting them sit out for a day to fully expand before enjoying them. “WOW. That's how I'd have to describe this pillow,” one shopper wrote. “Great support without having to re-fluff and rearrange it during the night.”
Buying pillows in a set is a great way to save money, but when you and your partner have different preferences, doing so can be a challenge. Luckily, these pillows are filled with shredded memory foam, and their inner covers can be zippered open, so you can remove any excess filling to customize them. Shoppers are especially surprised at how high-quality they are for their low price. “The pillow is soft and gently cushions your head. It's amazing. After using it for a week, my old pillow (which I had thought was perfect) now feels like a brick,” wrote one.
This pillow is designed to keep the neck and head in proper alignment whether you sleep on your back, side, or stomach, allowing for optimal spine support. Its outer cover is removable and machine-washable, and it also features a dust-proof inner cover that helps extend its lifetime. Shoppers with chronic pain say it provided them with serious relief. “I have spent many dollars and time searching for a pillow to relieve my neck and shoulder pain from a car wreck injury I sustained over 30 years ago that has come back to haunt me these last 8 years,” wrote one. “I’ve only had it a week and I can truly tell a difference when I wake up with my neck and shoulders… I mainly sleep on my side and stomach and it works well in that position too, even with my arm under the pillow.”
If you always wake up with a sore or stiff neck, an ergonomic pillow can do you a lot of good. This one from Zamat is designed to follow the curve of the neck to offer the most support and relieve pain. It’s made of solid memory foam, but it has an adjustable height. “That neutral, head down-but-neck-still-supported position is optimal for back sleeping. While slide-sleeping, the Zamat's ergonomic shape literally fills in the area above your shoulder and under your chin (my favorite aspect of the pillow),” wrote one five-star reviewer.
If you prefer a firm cushion, this pillow can provide plenty of support. Its curved structure makes it comfortable for those with neck and back pain, too. Its filling is solid memory foam, though an inner piece can be removed to adjust the height, and its removable cover is made from cooling bamboo rayon. “I really expected it to not be firm enough for my liking even after I gave it time to expand/fluff up,” wrote one reviewer. “I was very pleasantly surprised when I finally laid down on it —it's yielding yet perfectly supportive.”
If you prefer a pillow that’s marshmallow-like, then this option from Tempur-Pedic may be your best match. Its filling is a low-profile solid piece of foam that’s adaptable to your body shape. It’s extra-soft and suitable for back, side, and stomach sleepers. “I’ve had memory foam pillows in the past and they’ve been too firm, but this one is really soft,” wrote one shopper. “Your head just sinks right into it.”
