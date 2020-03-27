5 Memory Foam Mattresses That Feel Like “Sleeping on a Cloud”

Almost everyone can benefit from the pressure relief of these top-rated memory foam mattresses.

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Memory foam mattresses have a very different feel than other types of mattresses. They are springy and sponge-like, creating a weightless feeling that many people describe as “sleeping on a cloud.” Typically, side and back sleepers most appreciate the support offered by memory foam mattresses, but stomach sleepers can also enjoy memory foam at the right firmness level.

If you’re deciding whether a memory foam mattress is right for you, we’ve rounded up some of the top-rated options on the market today—plus key factors to consider before choosing your new bed.

These are the best memory foam mattresses:

Keep reading to learn more about the benefits of memory foam mattresses and what each of these mattresses has to offer.

The benefits of memory foam mattresses

Memory foam mattresses offer a different type of support than other mattress materials. A key benefit is their high-level viscosity, meaning memory foam mattresses will hug and contour your body, particularly on your pressure points.

Here are some of the other benefits of choosing this type of mattress:

Pressure relief and pain reduction

Memory foam’s hallmark trait is its ability to reduce pain by supporting all pressure points—particularly in your neck, shoulders, hips, back and legs—while you sleep.

“You can reduce pain and pressure by supporting parts of your body that protrude when you sleep, like shoulders, hips and knees,” says Dr. Rick Swartzburg, MD. “This will often result in a deeper level of relaxation and better sleep, thanks to less discomfort and tossing and turning.” This pressure relief is one of several reasons memory foam mattresses are considered the best for side sleepers, and beloved by so many other different types of sleepers.

Added support

Because memory foam naturally adjusts to your shape, no part of your body will feel unsupported. The viscosity creates the “quicksand quality” sleepers love so much, and helps straighten the spine and allow for better blood flow.

Hypoallergenic

Memory foam doesn’t accumulate allergens or dust mites the way other materials do. This type of mattress is a great choice if you have sensitive skin or are trying to reduce irritants in your environment.

Minimal motion transfer

Another unique feature of memory foam is its ability to isolate motion. If you sit, step, or even jump in one area of the bed, very little movement will be felt across the mattress. If you sleep with a partner, you can say goodbye to middle-of-the-night bathroom trips waking either of you up.

Durability

Finally, memory foam mattresses are considered very durable and reasonably long-lasting with little or no maintenance. They don’t break down and often don’t need rotation or flipping—which means you can rest easy knowing your new mattress was a sound investment.

Other factors to consider

Although well loved, there are characteristics of memory foam that don’t make it the best fit for everyone. The sinking feeling of viscosity can be uncomfortable for some people, and traditional memory foam mattresses are known to sleep hotter than most.

Here’s what to know about memory foam before making your selection:

Temperature

For hot sleepers, the dense memory foam material used to be a no-go. The good news? Today, many mattress companies have started to address this concern with technological advancements like the addition of cooling gel and aerated foam layers, which massively alleviates the warm temperature of memory foam. If you’re a hot sleeper, be sure to explore mattresses made with cooling gel or breathable materials that don’t trap heat before making your selection.

Fumes

Some memory foam mattresses contain flame retardants that emit a fume known as “off-gassing.” These fumes can emit an unpleasant smell, and might irritate those with chemical sensitivities. A good alternative? Organic mattresses. Some even add a green tea extract to help with the smell.

Cost

Memory foam mattresses are typically priced lower than other types of mattresses such as innerspring, hybrid or latex. However, the cost of memory foam mattresses will vary based on the density of the material. Memory foam mattresses also tend to have a longer lifespan than most, so many shoppers feel like they’re a worthwhile investment.

Choosing the best memory foam mattress

Memory foam mattresses work for all body types and sleep positions, and are often dubbed “miracle workers” for back and joint pain. All of these featured mattresses have been extensively tested and reviewed and can be conveniently purchased online and shipped directly to you, often at a cheaper price than a brick-and-mortar store.

Image zoom Nectar 1. Best Value: Nectar We awarded the Nectar mattress “best value” because of its fair price and consistent performance: Over 18,000 customers give the Nectar a near five-star review. This pressure-relieving memory foam mattress features four breathable foam layers and offers superb motion isolation. Though the Nectar hugs your body, it keeps you cool, supporting good sleep all night long. The mattress also comes with a cover that promotes air flow and repels dust mites, and it features an unprecedented one-year sleep trial and a warranty that lasts as long as you own the mattress. Mattress Type: Memory foam

Memory foam Customer Rating: 4.7 out of 5

4.7 out of 5 Firmness: Medium

Medium Trial Period for Returns: 365 days To buy: Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, $699, nectarsleep.com (Click to see exclusive offer) Image zoom Puffy 2. Best for Joint Pain: Puffy Lux The trick to managing joint pain is sleeping on a mattress that provides cushioning support on your joints, but not so much that your spine falls out of alignment while you sleep. This delicate balance is beautifully accomplished with the Puffy Lux memory foam mattress. The Puffy Lux is made up of four layers of foam that work together to create a five-star experience. The brand’s body adapting, dual cloud foam and gel-infused cooling foam is exclusive to Puffy, resulting in a joint cushioning and cooler sleeping experience. An additional firm core layer ensures your spine stays aligned, no matter what position you sleep in. Puffy mattresses also come with a stain-resistant removable cover, a 101-night sleep trial, and a lifetime warranty. Plus, its bed donation program for children in need makes Puffy a company you can feel good about purchasing from. Mattress Type: Memory foam

Memory foam Customer Rating: 5 out of 5

5 out of 5 Firmness: Medium-soft to medium

Medium-soft to medium Trial Period for Returns: 101 days To buy: Puffy Lux Mattress, $1,795, puffy.com (Click to see exclusive offer) Image zoom Loom and Leaf 3. Best Organic: Loom & Leaf Our list of best memory foam mattresses wouldn’t be complete without a natural, organic and eco-friendly model. The Loom & Leaf ranks highest in this category for a number of reasons—first, for its comfort and support. This gel memory foam mattress is temperature regulating to keep you cool and comfortable, and the standard version lands in that sweet spot between not-too-hard and not-too-soft. The brand also offers a firmer version for stomach sleepers or those who prefer a firm feel. All of its foam layers, including the top comfort layer, are CertiPUR-US® certified against chemicals and toxic substances. The mattress is also covered in an organic cotton case. When it comes to delivery, Loom & Leaf does things a bit differently. Its memory foam mattresses are hand delivered and set up in your room of choice for free. The brand offers a 120-night sleep-trial and a 15-year warranty. Mattress Type: Organic memory foam

Organic memory foam Customer Rating: 4.8 out of 5

4.8 out of 5 Firmness: Offered in relaxed firm and firm

Offered in relaxed firm and firm Trial Period for Returns: 120 days To buy: Loom & Leaf Mattress, $1,499, loomandleaf.com (Click to see exclusive offer) Image zoom Casper 4. Best for Couples: Casper Wave If you’re on the hunt for a new mattress and you sleep with a partner or four-legged friend, Casper has what you need. Memory foam can sometimes hug you a little too tightly when you want to move more freely—but the Casper Wave has that added support and responsiveness that couples love. Designed for all body types and sleep positions, the Casper Wave features different types of foam tailored to different parts of the body for optimal support no matter how you sleep. There’s softer foam on the upper part of the mattress for your shoulders, a firmer middle section for hips and core, and a gentler foam for the lower body to keep your spine perfectly aligned. Casper offers free shipping and free returns, a 100-night sleep trial, and a 10-year warranty. Mattress Type: Memory foam

Memory foam Customer Rating: 4.5 out of 5

4.5 out of 5 Firmness: Medium-firm to firm

Medium-firm to firm Trial Period for Returns: 100 nights To buy: Casper Wave Mattress, $2,395, casper.com (Click to see exclusive offer) 5. Best for Side Sleepers: Leesa Original An all-around great memory foam mattress, the Leesa Original is rated one of the best mattresses for side sleepers. In spinal alignment and pressure point testing, Leesa outperformed others with its unique contouring properties. No matter how much the testers shifted position or moved from side to side, Leesa’s memory foam responded with consistent support on the shoulders, hips and knees. This high-quality medium-firm mattress is CertiPUR-US® certified to ensure it’s free from flame retardants, mercury, lead, formaldehyde, and phthalates. It comes with a 100-night sleep trial return policy, a 10-year warranty, and free shipping—plus it’s made in the US. Mattress Type: Memory foam

Memory foam Customer Rating: 4.8 out of 5

4.8 out of 5 Firmness: Medium-firm

Medium-firm Trial Period for Returns: 100 days To buy: Leesa Mattress, $999, leesa.com (Click to see exclusive offer)