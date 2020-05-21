There may not be many parades or barbeques this Memorial Day weekend, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the big savings that holiday weekends have become known for. In fact, some of the best mattress retailers are offering incredible sales on their leading mattresses, with exclusive deals available only over the long weekend. From huge markdowns on mattresses to free pillows and accessories added on, there are so many great Memorial Day mattress and bedding deals to shop this year. You’ll even find discounted mattresses for every type of sleeper—whether you’re a stomach, back, or side sleeper—as well as options for relieving back pain, cooling mattresses, and memory foam picks.
Buying a new mattress is notoriously expensive—but not if your timing is right. The expert review team at Mattress Advisor is serious about shopping smart, so they’ve done all the research for you and compiled the best bargains into one place. Take advantage of these Memorial Day mattress sales for a savvy investment in your sleep.
Keep reading to learn more about each of these mattresses and why you’ll want to jump on these discounted prices before they’re gone.
This Memorial Day, you can score a brand new Saatva mattress at an incredible price by taking $200 off any purchase of $1,000 or more (the discount is automatically applied at checkout). Known for its ultra-luxe mattresses and free white-glove delivery, Saatva offers a wide variety of models for different sleep needs.
When you choose the Saatva Classic, you’re investing in one of the most luxurious mattresses available, so you’ll be happy with your purchase for years to come. Though it comes with a 15-year warranty, odds are you won’t need it—according to the Mattress Advisor review team, the Saatva Classic earned a perfect score on durability thanks to its incredible construction. The Saatva Classic combines layers of traditional innerspring coils with memory foam, all covered in a cushiony pillow-top for unbelievable support.
To buy: Saatva Classic Queen Mattress, $1,099 (was $1,299); saatva.com
A Nectar mattress is a great affordable choice any day of the year, but its Memorial Day mattress sale makes it even better: Along with a discounted mattress, you can take home nearly $400 worth of free accessories like sheets, a mattress protector, and pillows. This premiere bed-in-a-box mattress company is known for its universally loved mattresses, 365-night sleep trial, and lifetime warranty.
According to Mattress Advisor’s testing team, this Nectar mattress is one of the best memory foam mattresses for hot sleepers because it uses a special gel foam material, plus, it has great pressure relief and edge support. Some memory foam options suffer from weak edge support due to the contouring nature of the material, but the Nectar’s design keeps its sides sturdy.
To buy: Nectar Queen Mattress, $799 plus 3 free gifts (was $1,198); nectarsleep.com
Puffy is your basic bed-in-a-box mattress company, but its mattresses are anything but basic. Perhaps its biggest claim to fame is that the brand has been endorsed by Ellen DeGeneres, but Puffy has also earned the spotlight through amazing mattresses and strong company values. This Memorial Day weekend, you can bring home one of Puffy’s super comfy mattresses for $300 less.
If you sleep on your side, the Puffy Lux is a great choice because it’s specially designed to relieve hip and back pressure that side sleepers often deal with. Made with four foam layers for support, comfort, and pressure relief, this mattress ranked better than any others for side sleepers because it aligns the spine while also being incredibly responsive. In other words, you can say goodbye to morning aches and pains with this pick.
To buy: Puffy Lux Queen Mattress, $1,495 (was $1,795); puffy.com
If you’re looking for a mattress that feels made for you, Helix is the perfect fit; its selection includes 13 unique mattresses to meet your sleep needs. And this weekend, they’re all available at a serious discount.
According to the Mattress Advisor testing team, the Helix Midnight Luxe scored well for spinal alignment and pressure relief, but out of all the mattresses on this list, this one rated the highest for its cooling benefits. Since it’s a hybrid mattress, its coils increase the bed’s breathability, and the pillow-like top layer is made with phase change material, which absorbs and dissipates heat before it can build up. The takeaway? Hot sleepers, this is the mattress for you.
To buy: Helix Midnight Luxe Queen Mattress, $1,599 with code MDSW200 (was $1,799); helixsleep.com
One of the first companies to introduce the “bed-in-a-box”, Brooklyn Bedding has become known for its affordable and high-quality mattresses that are handcrafted in the U.S. And now, it’s offering 25% off all mattress models this weekend by using promo code MEMORIAL25 at checkout.
Brooklyn Bedding offers six unique mattresses (five of which are hybrids) at a price that won’t break the bank. The Brooklyn Signature mattress, in particular, is a great solution for stomach sleepers looking for that unique combination of contouring comfort and support at a fraction of the usual cost.
It’s constructed with more than 1,000 individual coils, which increase airflow to help keep you cool at night—not to mention, they add pressure relief, which stomach sleepers will love. The mattress is topped off with a layer of supportive foam followed by gel memory foam, which contours to your body and feels breathable for optimal comfort.
To buy: The Brooklyn Signature Hybrid Queen Mattress, $949 with code MEMORIAL25 (was $999); brooklynbedding.com
There’s a good reason that most people are already familiar with the Casper name. This classic brand sells mattresses that really are some of the best in the business. And with a 10% off deal on all Casper mattresses this Memorial Day, now’s the perfect time to invest in one for incredible sleep.
But we all know that sleep isn’t the only thing we use our mattresses for. The all-foam Casper Original has several qualities that make it uniquely good for sex, like perforated foam that is far more breathable than your typical memory foam (so it’ll keep you and your partner cool when things get steamy). It also earned a perfect score on responsiveness from the Mattress Advisor team, which means it bounces back right away so you can easily switch positions during your nighttime activities. Finally, it has incredible edge support, so you don’t need to worry about rolling off the edge of the bed—unless that’s your thing, of course.
To buy: Casper Original Queen Mattress, $986 (was $1,095); casper.com
DreamCloud currently makes one mattress—but wow, do they make it well. And right now, the mattress is available at a fraction of the normal cost.
If you sleep with a partner, you know that sharing a bed can have its downsides—especially if your other half tosses and turns. The DreamCloud is a top pick for couples because its unique 6-layer construction uses motion isolation technology to muffle movement, ensuring you both sleep soundly.
For the vast majority of sleepers the DreamCloud is just right; its medium-firm feel appeals to those who want to feel supported but not sucked into their mattress. Best of all, DreamCloud makes the mattress-buying experience as risk-free as possible with a lifetime warranty. When a company has this kind of confidence in its product, it’s a good sign that you’ve found a quality bed.
To buy: DreamCloud’s Hybrid Queen Mattress, $1,199 (was $1,399); dreamcloudsleep.com
Awara prides itself on using organic materials that are good for you and the environment, and its mattresses meet some of the highest standards for emissions and sustainability.
This hybrid mattress is different from many other hybrid options—instead of combining memory foam with coils, it uses the latter with all-natural latex, and the result is a comfy mattress you have to sleep on to believe. The micro-coils in the Awara mattress promote responsiveness and spinal alignment (which is great for side sleepers), while the latex adds motion isolation and cooling properties.
And since this pick uses latex, its hypoallergenic and can even repel dust mites and other allergens looking to set up shop in your bed. Since latex is so great, though, it does tend to run pricier. Luckily, Awara is offering an incredible Memorial Day mattress sale that makes this level of quality affordable.
To buy: Awara Organic Hybrid Queen Mattress, $1,199 (was $1,499); awarasleep.com
Leesa takes pride in both the quality of its mattresses and its company values, and the award-winning Leesa Hybrid mattress is proof of that.
One of the biggest problems for combination sleepers is that memory foam isn’t very responsive, meaning it takes extra effort to change positions. But that’s not the case with the Leesa Hybrid, which adapts to your movements so you can turn throughout the night without waking up. According to testing done by Mattress Advisor, this mattress received a nearly perfect score on responsiveness and motion isolation—so if you sleep with a partner, they’ll be happy with this pick, too.
To buy: Leesa Hybrid Queen Mattress, $1,424 (was $1,699); leesa.com
The Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress received incredibly high scores on both spinal alignment and pressure relief, which is why it’s one of the best mattresses for back pain. Waking up with aches and pains is one of the worst ways to start your day, but with the Cocoon Chill, you’ll wake up feeling fresh in the morning.
Plus, this memory foam option uses cooling technology to keep you at a comfortable temperature all night, helping you get the restful sleep you deserve. And right now, you can get it for 35% off by using the promo code ADVISOR35 at checkout until Monday.
To buy: Cocoon by Sealy Chill Queen Mattress, $599 with code ADVISOR35 (was $930); cocoonbysealy.com
The GhostBed is responsive and sleeps cool, but perhaps the best thing about this memory foam and latex combination mattress is its durability. Once a mattress starts to sag, it can seriously disrupt your sleep, but the GhostBed maintains its shape for years— regardless of how much weight it holds each night. It’s a great medium-firm option that finds a happy medium between comfort and support.
Plus, it comes with a 20-year warranty so you can have complete peace of mind with your purchase. GhostBed’s site-wide sale includes 25% off everything, meaning you can shop the queen size for nearly $300 less this weekend only.
To buy: GhostBed Memory Foam Queen Mattress, $821 (was $1,095); ghostbed.com
Sleep is absolutely integral to our overall health, but getting a new mattress can be a serious investment. That’s why we love Tuft & Needle’s—the brand strives to create high-quality mattresses that’ll help you sleep soundly through the night without costing a fortune. This Tuft & Needle original mattress uses a double-layer of plush foam for a super comfy material that’s adaptive to any sleeping position.
Nearly 20,000 customers gave it a perfect 5-star rating, proving that it is possible to find a top-notch mattress at an affordable price. And once you apply the Memorial Day savings of 10% off, this mattress becomes an absolute steal.
To buy: Tuft & Needle Original Queen Mattress, $536 (was $595); tuftandneedle.com
