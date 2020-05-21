This Memorial Day, you can score a brand new Saatva mattress at an incredible price by taking $200 off any purchase of $1,000 or more (the discount is automatically applied at checkout). Known for its ultra-luxe mattresses and free white-glove delivery, Saatva offers a wide variety of models for different sleep needs.

When you choose the Saatva Classic, you’re investing in one of the most luxurious mattresses available, so you’ll be happy with your purchase for years to come. Though it comes with a 15-year warranty, odds are you won’t need it—according to the Mattress Advisor review team, the Saatva Classic earned a perfect score on durability thanks to its incredible construction. The Saatva Classic combines layers of traditional innerspring coils with memory foam, all covered in a cushiony pillow-top for unbelievable support.

To buy: Saatva Classic Queen Mattress, $1,099 (was $1,299); saatva.com