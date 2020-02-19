Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you find yourself sleeping on your side throughout most of the night, then your sleeping habits are in line with the majority of adults. In fact, side sleeping is considered the most common sleeping position, according to the National Sleep Foundation. And while experts say side sleeping comes with a slew of benefits—like improved digestion, better breathing, and neutral spine alignment—using the wrong type of mattress can negate all of the positives. That’s why it’s important to choose a mattress specifically designed for side sleepers.

“Aches and pains in pressure points like your hips, shoulders, upper and lower back can often be aggravated, or even caused, by a mattress that doesn’t support side sleeping well,” says Tim Canty, MD, who specializes in treating patients with back pain and neck pain at the Comprehensive Spine & Pain Center of NY. “The ideal mattress for side sleepers will provide pressure relief for joints and contouring support to promote proper spine alignment. In particular, a memory foam mattress or hybrid mattress with a soft top layer can help equally distribute your body weight to help prevent soreness and provide a comfortable sleep surface.”

These are the 6 best mattresses for side sleepers.

If you need more guidance on your search for a new mattress, we’ve also highlighted a few key factors to consider, including material makeup, firmness level, and overall construction.

Mattress type and materials

The best mattresses for side sleepers should have at least one layer of memory foam because the texture supports the natural curvature of the spine, minimizing the risk of waking up with aches and pains. This type of mattress is also excellent at equally distributing body weight in the side sleeping position.

There are different types of memory foam, including gel, latex, and standard. While many memory foam mattresses are made with a blend of the three, some only use one type. Gel and latex memory foam are more responsive than standard memory foam—meaning they spring back to shape quicker when you move throughout the night—but also tend to be more expensive.

Some of the mattresses we recommend for side sleepers, like the Saatva Classic and Brooklyn Aurora, are made with layers of memory foam and pocketed spring coils, or innersprings. While traditional innerspring mattresses are not typically recommended for side sleepers, many newer innerspring mattresses are more of a hybrid construction, meaning they’re made with more than one core material. These hybrid mattresses with memory foam top layers help provide the contouring support and pressure relief that side sleepers need.

Pressure relief

If you’re a side sleeper, you’ll want to choose a supportive mattress that cradles your body’s natural curve without letting you sink too far in. Options with ample support will contour the shape of your body for complete comfort while still pushing back enough to keep your spine in proper alignment.

It’s also important to have enough pushback to keep pressure points, like your hips, thighs, and shoulders, from settling further into the bed than the rest of your body. Without the proper level of support in a mattress, side sleepers may find themselves waking up sore.

Firmness

It’s crucial to look at firmness levels when purchasing a new mattress. A mattress that’s too soft won’t give you the necessary structure, but one that’s too firm could cause joint tension and soreness. Most side sleepers find that mattresses constructed with medium-soft to medium firmness provide just enough support to feel cozy without being too rigid.

Choosing the best mattress for side sleepers

While there are many elements to consider on your search for a mattress that’s suited to your sleep style, the good news is there are tons of great options available for side sleepers. Even better news? The expert review team at Mattress Advisor conducted over 1,200 hours of testing at their lab in Raleigh, North Carolina to evaluate over 150 mattresses on criteria that benefit side sleepers.

Based on the findings, we’ve outlined 6 top-reviewed mattresses for side sleepers that’ll make a huge difference in the quality of your shuteye. Each of the below mattresses can be purchased online and come with generous trial periods—giving you the option to return it free of charge after a given time period—making it even easier to save money and shop with ease.

Image zoom Leesa 1. Best Overall: Leesa Original The Leesa Original is a medium-firm mattress and an overall great choice for side sleepers. The multiple layers of memory foam help evenly distribute your body weight to support pressure points, which also lessens the risk of hip, back, or shoulder pain the next morning. It also scored very well in spinal alignment, so you’ll never have to worry about waking up sore. And since this mattress has a responsive sleep surface, it will quickly adjust to your position—and not disturb your partner—if you toss and turn throughout the night. And for every 10 mattresses sold, Leesa will donate a mattress to a child in need, so you can rest easy knowing you’re supporting a great cause. Mattress Type: Memory foam

Customer Rating: 4.8 out of 5

Firmness: Medium

Trial Period for Returns: 100 days To buy: Leesa Original Mattress, $999; leesa.com (Click to see exclusive offer) Image zoom NectarSleep 2. Best Value: Nectar Nectar’s contouring gel memory foam layer is designed to hug and stabilize your body as you sleep. The mattress review team found that Nectar is great at motion isolation, meaning you’re less likely to be disturbed by a sleeping partner who’s moving around in the middle of the night. Plus, the medium firmness level makes it a solid choice for side sleepers. At just under $700 for a queen size, Nectar offers a high-quality mattress at a great price point. It also has a year-long trial period, so you’ll have plenty of time to test it out before you commit. Mattress Type: Memory foam

Customer Rating: 4.8 out of 5

Firmness: Medium

Trial Period for Returns: 365 days To buy: Nectar Mattress, $699; nectarsleep.com (Click to see exclusive offer) Image zoom Puffy 3. Best for Pressure Relief: Puffy Lux Thanks to three layers of high-quality memory foam, the Puffy Lux received one of the highest scores on Mattress Advisor’s pressure relief test. It offers extensive support for healthy spine alignment while still cradling pressure points for comfort. The Puffy Lux also features an extra layer of cooling memory foam, so it’ll keep you cool and comfortable year-round. Mattress Type: Memory foam

Customer Rating: 5 out of 5

Firmness: Medium

Trial Period for Returns: 101 days To buy: Puffy Lux Mattress, $1,795; puffy.com (Click to see exclusive offer) Image zoom Brooklyn Bedding 4. Best for Hot Sleepers: Brooklyn Bedding Aurora This top-rated mattress from Brooklyn Bedding has great features for side, stomach, and back sleepers alike. You can choose between 3 firmness levels, though we recommend side sleepers go with medium; it provides enough support while still being soft enough to cradle pressure points on your body. Plus, the top layer provides focused pressure point relief thanks to the brand’s signature memory foam that’s made with copper. An extra layer of patented temperature-regulating technology keeps this hybrid mattress cool enough to maintain a body temperature of 88 degrees through the night, making it the best option for hot sleepers. The Aurora is also extremely durable, so you can count on years of restful sleep. Mattress Type: Hybrid (memory foam and pocketed coils)

Customer Rating: 4.4 out of 5

Firmness: Medium

Trial Period for Returns: 120 days To buy: Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Mattress, $1,699; brooklynbedding.com (Click to see exclusive offer) Image zoom Saatva 5. Most Luxurious: Saatva Classic The Saatva Classic mattress offers all the features side sleepers need without sacrificing the decadence of a luxury brand. It’s completely customizable—you can choose between 3 different firmness levels, heights, and sizes—and is made with high-quality, eco-friendly materials. We recommend side sleepers go with the luxury firm mattress, the median firmness level, for the right combination of support and suppleness. Saatva also has excellent customer service. They make the process stress-free by providing at-home setup for your new mattress and removal of your old mattress at no extra charge. Mattress Type: Hybrid (memory foam and pocketed coils)

Customer Rating: 4.8 out of 5

Firmness: Medium

Trial Period for Returns: 120 days To buy: Saatva Classic Mattress, $1,199; saatva.com (Click to see exclusive offer) Image zoom Nolah Mattress 6. Best for Pain Relief: Nolah Original The Nolah Original mattress uses a unique patented memory foam material that’s designed to provide pressure and pain relief to your shoulders, hips, and back. Scoring exceptionally well for spinal alignment and responsiveness, its breathable top layer cradles your body to provide comfort and support throughout the night. And at no extra cost to you, Nolah adopts one endangered animal to benefit wildlife conservation efforts for each mattress sold. Mattress Type: Memory foam with air chambers

Customer Rating: 4.8 out of 5

Firmness: Medium

Trial Period for Returns: 120 days To buy: Nolah Original Mattress, $1,019; nolahmattress.com (Click to see exclusive offer)