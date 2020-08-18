Puffy has taken a bunch of top-notch features and included them all in one product, offering a little something for every kind of sleeper. Its topper keeps you from overheating thanks to the bamboo and polyester material, which also makes the fabric breathable and incredibly cool to the touch. And because the mattress topper is made from hypoallergenic, Oeko-Tek certified materials, it’s chemical-free and safe to sleep on.

Puffy’s topper will easily attach to your bed thanks to its elastic pockets, so you don’t have to worry that it will move throughout the night. You can purchase a firm or soft version too, which makes the Puffy topper a universal choice for the average sleeper.

To buy: Puffy Mattress Topper, $225 for queen, puffy.com