Along with a layer of eco-friendly memory foam and innerspring coils, the bed is topped with a plush pillow layer for an extra touch of decadence and comfort. The Saatva earned a near-perfect score in Mattress Advisor’s spinal alignment testing, mostly thanks to its edge-support layer that ensures ample lumbar support across the entire surface of the bed. It’s available in three firmness levels, though the ‘firm’ option may be best for the stomach sleeping position.

This mattress also comes with free white glove delivery service, which means that Saatva representatives will come to your house and set up your new mattress after removing your old one at no extra charge.

Mattress Type: Hybrid

Firmness: Plush; luxury firm; firm

Trial Period for Returns: 120 nights

To buy: Saatva Mattress, $1,299 for a Queen; saatva.com (Click to see exclusive offer)