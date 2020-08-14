Side sleepers need a bed that can cradle their hips and shoulders while still being supportive enough to keep those pressure points from sinking too far into the mattress, which can cause you to wake up with aches and pains. While most memory foam beds provide adequate pressure relief, the integrity of the foam can be compromised when the temperature changes, as the foam contracts in the cold and expands in the heat. The Puffy mattress, however, is made with specially formulated climate-controlled foam, so this bed’s pressure-relieving qualities aren’t hindered by temperature changes. This equates to consistent high-quality pressure relief year-round.

Although memory foam beds have a reputation for sinkage, the Puffy mattress’s medium-firm firmness level and excellent responsiveness will allow you to move around comfortably. It’s sturdy enough to keep you from feeling stuck in your bed throughout the night, so you can enjoy all the coziness of memory foam without sinking. And with a lifetime warranty, your Puffy mattress is here to stay.

Mattress Type: Memory foam

Customer Rating: 4.6/5

Firmness: Medium Firm

Trial Period: 101 Days

To buy: Puffy Mattress, $1,150 for a Queen, puffy.com (Click to see exclusive offer)