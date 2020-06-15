10 Mattresses That Will Improve Your Sex Life

At the end of the day, the best mattress for sex is one that you and your partner enjoy and feel comfortable with. But any time you switch your mattress, it takes time to adjust and determine whether or not the new one is really right for you. Thankfully, nearly all mattress companies today offer sleep trials, a period of time where you’re allowed to bring the mattress home to try out and send back if it doesn’t work for you. But Dreamcloud is not like most companies. They let you try out their mattress for a full year. You and your partner can break it in to your heart’s content, and if you end up deciding it isn’t for you, Dreamcloud will donate or recycle the mattress, so you can rest assured it won’t go to waste. Plus, this is an overall amazing mattress. It sleeps cool, it’s durable, and it has a great bounce. Definitely a good choice for getting it on.

Mattress Type: Hybrid

Customer Rating: 4.6 out of 5

Firmness: Medium firm

Trial Period for Returns: 365 nights

To buy: Dreamcloud Mattress, $1,399 for a Queen, dreamcloudsleep.com (Click to see exclusive offer)