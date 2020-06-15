10 Mattresses That Will Improve Your Sex Life

If you’re shopping for a new mattress, you already know it’s important to choose an option that suits your particular sleep needs. But what about your sex life?
The average American couple gets it on about once per week, according to a 2017 study in Archives of Sexual Behavior. But if your mattress makes having sex uncomfortable or even painful, then that number could go down significantly—and that can impact your health.
“Appropriate, restful sleep is a critical component to healthy sexual function,” says Maureen Whelihan, MD, FACOG at Elite GYN Care of the Palm Beaches. “Improving your sex life can have a positive impact on many aspects of your life including lowering your blood pressure, improving both physical and pelvic health, and reducing stress and elevating your mood."
So what do you need to look for in a mattress if you want to improve your sex life? We’ve compiled the essential information you need to evaluate your options and choose the best mattress for you. We’ve also listed the best options on the market today based on over 500 hours of lab testing by the expert review team at Mattress Advisor.
These are the 10 best mattresses for sex:
When it comes to getting your best night’s sleep, you might look for good spine alignment, cooling properties, or super comfy memory foam. But when it comes to doing the deed, other factors may be more important. For instance, a mattress with some bounce might not help you catch those z’s, but it can make other things more fun. Check out more of the key factors that make some mattresses better for sex than others.
One of the most important factors to consider when shopping for a new bed to spice up your sex life is bounce. Several factors can affect bounciness, including the material and firmness of the mattress. Innerspring mattresses tend to be the bounciest option because they’re made with an interconnected network of springs that are naturally bouncy.
On the other end of the spectrum, the best memory foam mattresses are made to alleviate pressure points and decrease bounce, which might make them less preferable for sexual activity. Latex and natural latex mattresses fall somewhere in the middle, typically bouncier than memory foam, but less bouncy than innerspring.
If you prefer memory foam for sleeping, but still want the best mattress for sex, it is possible to compromise. One option is the hybrid mattress, which combines the best qualities of memory foam and innerspring mattresses. This type of mattress will typically include a layer of microcoils for bounciness with added layers of foam to provide contouring and cushion for sleeping.
The firmness of a mattress can also affect the bounce factor. A plush innerspring mattress may offer more cushion for sleeping while still providing the bounce you need for getting it on, or you can choose a firm memory foam option that’s highly responsive. Instead of hugging your body, preventing that fun bounce, firm memory foam mattresses spring back quickly and can provide both comfort and bounce.
Learn more about how to find the best firm mattress for your sleep style.
Nothing kills the mood like the insistent squeak of a noisy mattress. Plus, many sexually active couples don’t live alone. Whether it’s kids, roommates, or parents, a noisy mattress can be a real deterrent to a healthy sex life. So what’s the best way to avoid that tell-tale squeak?
Stay away from innerspring mattresses and box springs. Instead, opt for a memory foam or natural latex mattress on a built platform, rather than a box spring or metal bed frame.
Another big mood killer is excessive heat or sweat, and the wrong mattress can make this a big problem. Some mattresses retain lots of body heat, which can make sex hot (in a bad way). To avoid this, you should look for a mattress with good breathability. Breathable mattresses disperse excess body heat to regulate the temperature and keep you cool, whether you’re sleeping or not.
Memory foam mattresses tend to retain the most heat, though some use a cooling gel memory foam to reduce heat retention. Latex mattresses are very breathable thanks to the way they’re aerated, and innerspring mattresses naturally provide great breathability as well.
Finally, when looking for the best mattress for sex, you should definitely consider edge support to prevent you and your partner from rolling off the side of the bed (ouch).
Generally, memory foam and latex tend to have weaker edge support than innerspring or hybrid mattresses, but there are definitely exceptions to that rule. Some brands make a point to add great edge support to their memory foam or latex mattresses, and other brands fail to uphold high edge support standards for innerspring or hybrid mattresses.
Now that you know what to look for, ready to start shopping? We’ve rounded up a list of the top 10 best mattresses for sex based on reviews from the experts at Mattress Advisor. Even better: Every one of the mattresses on this list is available for purchase online to make spicing up your sex life with a brand new bed easier than ever.
If you crave the ultra luxe feeling of sleeping in a hotel bed at home, then the Saatva Classic is the best mattress for you. This hybrid bed is made with individually wrapped steel coils, memory foam, and a base comfort layer of interconnected coils for maximum bounce, while still ranking as one of the best firm mattresses. Better yet, it’s environmentally friendly, with CertiPUR-US certified materials that meet stringent standards for emissions and performance. With Saatva, you and your partner can luxuriate in a mattress perfectly suited for great sex (and great sleep).
To buy: Saatva Classic Mattress, $1,299 for a Queen, saatva.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
The beautiful thing about hybrid mattresses is they deliver the benefits of memory foam, latex, and innerspring in a single bed—and the Casper Wave Hybrid is one of the best. Made with all three materials, the Wave Hybrid is a highly responsive cooling mattress that’s equally good for sex and sleep (and one of the best mattresses for back pain). The base layer of individually wrapped coils provides excellent bounce, while three different layers of memory foam create a targeted support system to cushion areas that see more wear and tear during sex, like pressure points in the hips and lower back. Finally, the latex layer adds breathability to increase airflow and reduce heat buildup. This really is the ultimate hybrid for back pain.
To buy: Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress, $2,595 for a Queen, casper.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
Having an amazing sex life doesn’t have to be expensive. If you’re looking for a bed to help increase your intimacy but you can’t afford a thousand-plus dollar mattress, there’s no better option than Tuft & Needle. For less than $600, you can get a high-quality memory foam mattress with plenty of bounce and no springs for guaranteed noise-reduction. This mattress is medium firm, meaning that even though it’s made of memory foam, it still bounces back. Expert mattress reviews report that it is incredibly responsive and has excellent edge support, so no one has to worry about falling off the bed—unless you want to, of course.
To buy: Tuft & Needle Mattress, $595 for a Queen, tuftandneedle.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
You might already know Nectar as one of the best mattresses for side sleepers—but this pressure-relieving memory foam option really can’t be beat for sex, either. The Nectar is cooling, durable, and highly responsive, meaning it has a good bounce, even though it’s made with three different types of memory foam (which is traditionally not great for sex). A gel memory foam layer also prevents the overheating that’s commonly associated with memory foam. Overall, it is a great mattress for every purpose (and it won’t break the bank).
To buy: Nectar Mattress, $799 for a Queen, nectarsleep.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
You know what’s definitely not sexy? Sniffling and coughing caused by toxins in your mattress. If you have allergies or tend to be sensitive to chemicals, then Loom & Leaf by Saatva is the best alternative on the market. It’s hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, and its materials are organic and CertiPUR-US certified. It’s also made with a cooling gel memory foam that is incredibly responsive, which will help with the all-important bounce factor. Plus, Loom & Leaf is extremely durable. It is meant to last a full 15 years, no matter how rough things get.
To buy: Loom & Leaf Mattress, $1,599 for a Queen, saatva.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
Getting hot and heavy in the bedroom is great. Getting hot and sweaty? Not so much. The Brooklyn Aurora mattress from Brooklyn Bedding solves that problem in several ways, sleeping cooler than any other hybrid mattress on this list. The base is made from dense supportive foam, then on top of that are individually wrapped coils for premium airflow and bounce. The next layer is made of elastic memory foam that contours to your body, and on top of that is a layer of specially designed foam to make this mattress as responsive and bouncy as possible. Finally, the top layer is another specially designed foam containing copper to help keep you nice and cool all night long.
To buy: Brooklyn Aurora Mattress, $1,699 for a Queen, brooklynbedding.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
Possibly the most important factor when it comes to finding the best mattress for sex is bounce. Without a healthy bounce, movement can be difficult and awkward, making for less than ideal lovemaking. The Mattress Advisor team ran several tests on countless mattresses and found that the Helix Midnight Luxe was one of the most responsive mattresses on the market. Individually wrapped coils provide most of the bounce, but the top three layers of foam, including a cooling pillow-top and high-density gel memory foam, are also surprisingly springy.
When you and your partner are in the mood, the Helix Midnight Luxe provides plenty of ease of movement, and when you’re ready for sleep, it provides ideal spine alignment and pressure relief. It’s the best of both worlds.
To buy: Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress, $1,799 for a Queen, helixsleep.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
Another important feature when it comes to finding the best mattress for sex is durability. Your current mattress might have started out great, but over time it began to sag or the memory foam started to break down. Both of these issues can make sleeping and sex uncomfortable, so it’s definitely better to look for a durable mattress.
The Mattress Advisor team found that the Awara was one of the most durable mattresses on the market right now, and even if it does start to wear down from normal use, the Awara comes with a lifetime warranty. That’s right, no matter how long you own this mattress, you can get a new one if it does eventually start to sag or fall apart. Just think about the possibility of never having to shop for a new bed again.
To buy: Awara Mattress, $1,499 for a Queen, awarasleep.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
A noisy mattress can be distracting (and a dead giveaway that you’re getting busy). Luckily, there are some mattresses out there that are built to be quiet, like the Layla. Made completely out of memory foam, this bed will stay nice and noise-free no matter how long you own it. Without any coils or springs, it is basically silent no matter how crazy things might get between the sheets.
Plus, the Layla has another incredibly unique feature: It’s flippable. Most memory foam mattresses are built to be slept on one way only, but the Layla has two sleepable sides with different firmness options: the firm side and the soft side. The base support layer of foam is in the center of the bed, with copper-infused memory foam on either side, and an added layer of foam for better airflow and added comfort on the soft side.
To buy: Layla Mattress, $999 for a Queen, laylasleep.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
At the end of the day, the best mattress for sex is one that you and your partner enjoy and feel comfortable with. But any time you switch your mattress, it takes time to adjust and determine whether or not the new one is really right for you. Thankfully, nearly all mattress companies today offer sleep trials, a period of time where you’re allowed to bring the mattress home to try out and send back if it doesn’t work for you. But Dreamcloud is not like most companies. They let you try out their mattress for a full year. You and your partner can break it in to your heart’s content, and if you end up deciding it isn’t for you, Dreamcloud will donate or recycle the mattress, so you can rest assured it won’t go to waste. Plus, this is an overall amazing mattress. It sleeps cool, it’s durable, and it has a great bounce. Definitely a good choice for getting it on.
To buy: Dreamcloud Mattress, $1,399 for a Queen, dreamcloudsleep.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors — straight to your inbox.