The 10 Best Mattresses for Adjustable Beds in 2021, According to Sleep Experts

The Saatva Solaire is an adjustable air bed with six comfort layers, and sleepers can choose from 50 different firmness options—all accessible via a remote control. You can even customize the elevation settings based on how high you like to sit up in bed. With an innovative design that integrates high-quality latex and a supportive base, the Solaire excels at responding to movement. Plus, the brand’s free white glove delivery service makes mattress setup truly painless.

Mattress Type: Adjustable air bed

Customer Rating: 4.9/5

Firmness: 50 levels

Trial Period for Returns: 180 nights

