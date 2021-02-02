The 10 Best Mattresses for Adjustable Beds in 2021, According to Sleep Experts

Adults spend roughly a third of their lives in bed, so it's important to find a mattress that satisfies your specific needs. And what better way to maximum comfort than with an adjustable bed? Adjustable bases allow you to rest on an incline, which can help reduce back pain and, in some cases, improve sleep apnea. The right mattress may not cure your health problems, but it can certainly provide some much-needed relief.
That's why the sleep experts at Mattress Advisor tested hundreds of beds to identify which options pair seamlessly with adjustable frames and provide enough support for elevated sleepers throughout the night. Below, explore our guide to the best mattresses for an adjustable bed.
Note: Mattresses that are eight to 12 inches thick typically fit adjustable bases. Any thicker than that and they may not bend to the frame.
Innerspring mattresses are made with coils covered in a thin layer of foam, and their bouncy nature works well with adjustable bases. For shoppers looking to purchase both a new mattress and an adjustable bed frame, innersprings tend to be a more budget-friendly pick.
Memory foam mattresses contour to your body, delivering expert pressure relief. The foam layers are also flexible enough to adapt to an adjustable frame.
Latex mattresses are naturally durable, breathable, and pressure-relieving. The material holds up when paired with an adjustable base because its springy nature signals that it can easily conform and adapt to changes in position.
As the name implies, a hybrid mattress combines two or more materials—typically coils and foam—so you get the body contouring of memory foam with the support of an innerspring. The coils aid in molding the mattress to an adjustable base by quickly responding to changes in movement.
The Saatva Solaire is an adjustable air bed with six comfort layers, and sleepers can choose from 50 different firmness options—all accessible via a remote control. You can even customize the elevation settings based on how high you like to sit up in bed. With an innovative design that integrates high-quality latex and a supportive base, the Solaire excels at responding to movement. Plus, the brand’s free white glove delivery service makes mattress setup truly painless.
The Nectar combines all of the best traits of foam mattresses into one bed. Its plush feel lets you sink into the mattress while the stable base offers plenty of support for your spine. The bed’s three dense memory foam layers cradle your pressure points and they’re flexible enough to conform to an adjustable frame.
The DreamCloud is a hybrid mattress that promotes proper spine alignment and gives you a plush surface to sleep on. When paired with an adjustable base, the DreamCloud’s soft foam layers reinforce the mattress’s pressure-relieving qualities for maximum comfort. This is a great pick for back and stomach sleepers who need a little extra support and a bed that won’t exacerbate back pain.
The medium-firm Puffy mattress has an ultra-soft memory foam design. The cushy layers can easily mold to an adjustable base and they also excel at isolating motion, meaning that couples sharing a bed don’t need to worry about disturbing each other during the night. The Puffy also has a gel memory foam layer that disperses heat, which is beneficial for both sex and sleep.
If you lead an active lifestyle, an adjustable bed can help relieve sore muscles through various levels of incline. The Bear Hybrid mattress pairs well with different elevation settings because its bouncy coils flex with the adjustable frame to keep your spine aligned and your back supported. The bed also has thick foam layers that rest on top of the coils to cushion your joints and melt away any strain––a nice remedy after a long workout.
The Casper Original is a memory foam mattress made with three targeted support zones to relieve pressure points and promote proper spine alignment no matter your sleep position. The bed ensures that you’re resting in a healthy posture all night long by using softer foam under the shoulders and firmer foam beneath the hips and back. It also scored a perfect 10 out of 10 in responsiveness, and when used with an adjustable base, the 12-inch thick foam profile will easily flex to fit the frame.
If you frequently suffer from back pain, an adjustable base allows you to sleep on an incline, limiting pressure on your lower back and promoting a healthy sleep posture. By pairing the frame with an Amerisleep AS3, you can maximize those pain-relieving benefits. The memory foam mattress has a medium feel and it contains a dense foam base that keeps your spine in alignment so you can wake up feeling refreshed without any lingering aches.
For side sleepers, an adjustable bed frame can help keep your spine in alignment and with the Cocoon Chill mattress, you’ll feel both supported and cushioned. This mattress features dense memory foam layers that are designed to adapt to your shape and provide pressure relief to your sides. Unlike most memory foam beds, the Cocoon Chill also has solid edge support, which provides extra stability.
If you’re a hot sleeper looking for relief from sweaty nights, consider trying a latex mattress. The Nest Hybrid Latex combines latex foam and coils to deliver a bouncy mattress that comes in three levels of firmness: plush, medium, and firm. Because latex is an inherently breathable material, this bed excels as a cooling mattress. It has an aerated organic cover, and because latex is a naturally durable and flexible material, it pairs perfectly with an adjustable base.
For eco-friendly shoppers looking for a clean mattress to pair with an adjustable base, the Avocado Green is constructed of all-natural latex, organic cotton, and recycled coils to provide a supportive sleep surface. Its dense layers of foam, springy coils, and bouncy latex allow you to move freely in bed without sinking too deep into the mattress.
