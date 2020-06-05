The 14 Best Mattress Brands for Every Type of Sleeper

Saatva is a mattress company best known for its top-of-the-line models, reminiscent of those in five-star hotels. Saatva’s Classic, a hybrid innerspring mattress, is nothing short of a work of art. The Saatva Classic boasts a range of attractive features from the inside out. The sleek exterior conceals more than 800 individually-wrapped comfort coils, which serve a dual purpose: minimizing motion transfer and contouring to your body. A special foam encasement creates a larger sleep surface and provides extra durability. Finally, the Euro pillow top offers another layer of premium cushioning.

Saatva doesn’t just go the extra mile for its customers; it does the same for the environment. The supportive coils in this innerspring mattress are made from recycled steel. Additionally, Saatva uses natural thistle in their flame retardant and treats the organic cotton cover with botanical antimicrobial protection.

Mattress type: Hybrid

Customer Rating: 4.8 out of 5

Firmness: Plush soft, luxury firm, and firm

Trial Period for Returns: 120 days

To buy: Saatva Classic Mattress, $1,299 for a Queen; saatva.com (Click to see exclusive offer)