The 14 Best Mattress Brands for Every Type of Sleeper

Life is hectic. Between work, family, and social commitments, we’re all going about our business at high speed. When it’s time for bed, we’re dog-tired. But if you plan to lie down on any old mattress at the end of the day and hope for a good night’s sleep, you’re doing it wrong.
"Sleeping on the right mattress can have a significant impact on how well you function during the day,” says Dr. Luis Peña-Hernández, MD, FCCP at the Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep Disorders Institute of South Florida (PCSI). “Choosing the right mattress for your needs can help address everything from back, shoulder, and neck pain to nighttime sweats, so you have a greater chance of waking up refreshed each morning."
Sleep is extraordinarily important for our safety and mental and physical well-being, according to a report by the National Institute of Health. So choosing the right mattress brand should be a priority. If you’re in the market for a new mattress, you’ll want to consider factors such as type and materials, pressure relief, firmness, and innovation.
If you’re ready to buy a new bed, first you’ll need to pinpoint your specific preferences. Do you want something that’s soft and plush, on the firmer side, or something that offers both options? Do you spend the night on your back, your side, your stomach, or in some combination of sleeping positions? Do you wake up sweating or in pain?
Are you looking for an all-foam or a hybrid mattress? Is zoned support or edge support important to you? How about a pillow top? What about comfort layers? You’ll want to consider all of these factors to determine the best mattress brand to meet your specific needs.
In today’s landscape, there are countless brands to consider, from longstanding names like Tempur-Pedic and Serta to new mattress companies like Purple Mattress. To help, the Mattress Advisor review team carefully curated a list of the best, most innovative brands on the market today. It’s worth noting that all of the mattress companies on this list offer generous sleep trial periods and return policies. You can “test drive” their products for anywhere from 100 days to a full year to thoroughly evaluate the mattress before committing.
These are the top 14 mattress brands on the market today:
Below are some of the main features you should consider before deciding on the best mattress brand for you.
The type of mattress you’ll want to buy will depend on many factors, such as your preferred sleeping position, your ideal firmness, where your body needs the most support, your comfort level, and your budget.
Memory foam is a popular mattress material that helps distribute your weight evenly while keeping your spine aligned. Within this category, there are a variety of memory foam materials, such as plant-based and gel. It’s worth mentioning that almost all of the companies on this list use certified CertiPUR-US foams, ensuring that the materials meet laboratory standards for content, emissions, and durability.
Latex mattresses are popular and include both synthetic and natural latex. These mattresses conform to your body quickly and reshape after you leave the mattress. They’re also notoriously durable and can last for up to two decades.
You’ll also find a lot of hybrid mattresses on the market. These combine one or more layers of foam or latex with one or more layers of innersprings. These foam and coil mattresses generally have good ventilation, a blend of support and contouring, and minimal motion transfer.
Pressure relief is an important feature to look for in your mattress brand, and your needs will primarily depend on your sleeping position. You’ll want to find a mattress that offers sufficient support and eliminates pressure points while you sleep.
Side sleepers are more likely to sleep well on a thick memory foam mattress, for example, as this material contours to the body to provide extra support for shoulders and hips. Back sleepers will need a comfortable mattress that contours to their back, supports their midsection, and keeps their spine aligned.
Most mattress brands offer a range of models with different degrees of firmness, letting you pick and choose depending on your personal preference. Others sell flippable mattresses, offering a different level of firmness on each side so you can have the best of both worlds. And still others, like Saatva, go above and beyond and let you customize your firmness from among 50 different levels on the same bed.
Firmness is an important metric to take into account, and you’ll want to decide where you fall on the scale before buying a new mattress. Consider whether you have aches and pains and your preferred sleeping positions before choosing your perfect firmness.
In today’s mattress scene, brands are constantly outdoing each other with breakthrough technology and innovations that keep you cool and comfortable. Mattresses, today more than ever, are intricately engineered masterpieces. Make sure to read previous buyers’ reviews to ensure your mattress brand delivers on its promises.
A new mattress is a big investment, not only financially, but also considering the amount of time you’ll be using it. You spend about a third of each day in bed, so you’ll want to choose wisely. Pick a durable model with a lengthy warranty when possible. Most mattress brands offer a 10-year warranty or similar.
Also, make sure you read the fine print on your warranty to know exactly what is covered. Is it a prorated or non-prorated warranty? Does it include issues like sagging and faulty workmanship? What about natural wear and tear, or general dissatisfaction? Read before you buy.
Before you shop, it’s important to do your homework. Get to know the unique offerings of the best mattress brands and how they compare. Below is an overview of the most popular names in the industry and their standout mattress models.
Saatva is a mattress company best known for its top-of-the-line models, reminiscent of those in five-star hotels. Saatva’s Classic, a hybrid innerspring mattress, is nothing short of a work of art. The Saatva Classic boasts a range of attractive features from the inside out. The sleek exterior conceals more than 800 individually-wrapped comfort coils, which serve a dual purpose: minimizing motion transfer and contouring to your body. A special foam encasement creates a larger sleep surface and provides extra durability. Finally, the Euro pillow top offers another layer of premium cushioning.
Saatva doesn’t just go the extra mile for its customers; it does the same for the environment. The supportive coils in this innerspring mattress are made from recycled steel. Additionally, Saatva uses natural thistle in their flame retardant and treats the organic cotton cover with botanical antimicrobial protection.
Saatva Classic Mattress, $1,299 for a Queen
Casper mattresses have earned its reputation as one of the best bed-in-a-box brands on the market. Although it’s come out with several interesting models over the years, the Casper Original is still one of the brand’s most popular—and one of the best mattresses for back pain.
This model’s support layer consists of three zones designed to ensure spine alignment. This includes a softer foam around the shoulder areas and a firmer foam right under the hips, waist, and lower back, which is designed to provide relief to those areas of the body. As if that wasn’t enough, Casper’s Original Mattress includes a layer of breathable foam, which increases airflow and transfers heat away from the body, helping you sleep cool at night.
Casper Original Mattress, $1,095 for a Queen
If the best memory foam mattress is at the top of your wishlist, then you’ll want the Tuft & Needle Original. Tuft & Needle made this memory foam bed with two premium foam layers, one of which is the company’s own proprietary creation. It’s comfortable for just about everyone, no matter if you’re a side or stomach sleeper. A team of chemists helped to develop this unique material, which is durable and breathable, provides pressure relief, and gives just the right amount of flexible support.
The foam also contains cooling gel beads and graphite. The beads remove heat and moisture, while the graphite absorbs heat from the body, moving it away from you. Luxurious yet affordable, this all-foam mattress is an investment that pays off in solid support, pressure relief, and durability.
Tuft & Needle Original Mattress, $795 for a Queen
If you often wake up in a sweat, you’re not alone. You’ll simply need a mattress that transfers body heat away during the night to keep you nice and cool. The Helix Midnight Luxe is an outstanding option, especially because of its temperature-regulation features. This hybrid mattress comes with a breathable cover optimized specifically to increase the airflow, which in turn cools your mattress.
Other noteworthy features of the Helix Midnight include the not-too-firm and not-too-soft feel, the layer of special memory foam to support your pressure points, and excellent motion isolation.
Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress, $1,799
You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more exciting hybrid mattress than Brooklyn Bedding’s Signature model. This expertly engineered creation marries a range of unique features to create the perfect foam and innerspring mattress. From the top down, the Signature starts out with a quilted top layer designed to keep you cool during the night. Underneath is your first layer of patented foam, which adjusts to your body every time you move. Below that is a layer of high-density foam, providing support and body contouring. This sits on top of a 6-inch layer of more than 900 coils, which help to isolate motion, so a sleeping partner’s movement won’t wake you. The final, bottom layer of foam increases the bed’s durability.
As if that weren’t enough, the Signature hybrid mattress is available in three levels of firmness, so there’s something for everyone.
Brooklyn Bedding Signature Mattress, $949 for a Queen
Is there an option out there that offers features from many of these mattresses all rolled into one, but for a reasonable price? There certainly is: The Nectar is the mattress brand likely to tick all your boxes. This company expertly combines the very best firmness, comfort, breathability, and coolness features to offer customers an unparalleled sleeping experience.
The Nectar mattress has a quilted, airy foam mattress layer on top and a five-layer foam construction. Each of these layers is expertly engineered to have just the right ratio of support, softness, and firmness. Since the foam is adaptive, it ensures optimal spinal alignment while simultaneously relieving pressure on your hips, legs, and shoulders. You won’t be sleeping hot either, as the Nectar mattress allows for nonstop airflow. And if you share your bed with a partner or pet, you’ll be happy to know this mattress minimizes motion transfer.
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, $799 for a Queen
Do you fall asleep on your side, wake up on your back, then roll over to your stomach? If you rotate through positions, then you’re a combination sleeper. You’re going to want to invest in the Leesa Original Mattress, a memory foam fan-favorite.
The Leesa is made with three layers of exclusive foam. The first is breathable and responsive, offering both hug and bounce. Under that is a recovery layer, designed to relieve pressure on your hips, back, and shoulders while also contouring to your body. The foam base layer provides extra support, while the medium firmness makes this mattress perfect for sleepers in every position.
Leesa Original Mattress, $999 for a Queen
Nobody wants to be woken up from a deep sleep every time their partner rolls over or gets up. That’s why couples need to do their research and find a model with superior motion isolation. The Puffy takes the cake here. It’s made with three layers of premium memory foam, a material that’s notoriously effective at muffling movement. The good news is that you and your partner will likely be able to sleep undisturbed regardless of how much anyone moves around. You’ll feel like you have the bed to yourself.
Beyond this, the Puffy all-foam mattress has no shortage of noteworthy features. This includes the ability to stabilize temperature changes, align your spine, relieve pressure, and promote airflow to make sure you sleep cool.
Puffy Mattress, $1,150 for a Queen
The handmade mattresses from Avocado are in a class of their own, especially if you’re looking for the best mattress brand with an unwavering commitment to sustainability. Avocado’s non-toxic models are crafted in California with organic latex, cotton, and premium, natural materials. Its Green Mattress is also 100% certified organic and produced with materials sourced from the company’s own farms. The company uses Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS) organic certified latex from its rubber farms and Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified wool from its herding collective. Avocado is also one of just three mattress brands in the world to boast Made Safe certification, and its mattresses, toppers, and pillows are all Greenguard Gold certified.
Avocado’s latex hybrid mattresses offer excellent back support and spine alignment, relieve pressure, remain cool, and support airflow. They’re suitable for all sleeping positions and are among the most durable on the market. If you want to support a mattress brand with business practices that are ethical and environmentally conscious, an Avocado mattress is a no-brainer.
Avocado Green Mattress, $1,399 for a Queen
GhostBed’s mattresses are designed by experienced sleep experts, making the original model well worth considering. This unique mattress is made from a winning combination of multiple layers of memory foam and aerated latex.
The bottommost layer is made up of high-density foam nearly eight inches thick, supporting proper spinal alignment without being too firm. On top of that, two inches of proprietary foam transfer heat away from your body while you’re sleeping. The very top layer of latex foam serves a triple purpose: It absorbs pressure, regulates temperature, and provides a plush, springy feel to the mattress.
The GhostBed, $1,095 for a Queen
Not many mattresses offer the extra support that the Layla does, making it an outstanding option for stomach sleepers. Four layers of foam ensure spine alignment, and help Layla earn the title “best firm mattress” on many lists. Even better, you don’t have to commit to a single firmness level. The Layla can be flipped over so you can sleep on the soft side or enjoy a firmer mattress. The latter would be more comfortable for people with a penchant for sleeping on their bellies.
Stomach sleepers (and just about everyone) will love the Layla Memory Foam Mattress for its other thoughtful features, such as the luxurious cooling cover with special thermo-gel technology, the unique airflow system, and 4 inches of foam that ensure motion isolation.
Layla Memory Foam Mattress, $999 for a Queen
Nolah consistently ranks the best mattress for side sleepers, and its 10-inch original foam mattress reminds us why it’s at the top. It starts with 2 inches of temperature-neutral AirFoam, which contours to your body as it provides pressure relief. Below that is a layer of high-resilience foam that adapts as you change positions during the night. The foundation further reinforces support with 7 inches of high-density, breathable foam.
What makes this magical mattress good for side sleepers? Air pockets throughout the foam absorb shock and relieve pressure points. The soft-cushioned top hugs your body’s curves. In fact, Nolah’s AirFoam removes all pressure points, relieving peak pressure where it matters—on your back, hips, and shoulders.
Nolah 10" Original Mattress, $1,019 for a Queen
Back sleepers everywhere, rejoice! Our research has turned up the perfect mattress for you: the Chill from Cocoon by Sealy. This exciting mattress comes in two firmness levels: medium soft and extra firm. Back sleepers will find the extra-firm option wonderfully comfortable all night long. Offering sturdy support and a denser, more robust feel, the Chill is an extremely responsive model that quickly adapts to your changing positions.
Other great features include outstanding edge support, minimal motion transfer, and a cooling phase-change material in the mattress cover to keep you sleeping comfortably all night long.
Cocoon Chill Mattress by Sealy, $930 for a Queen
It is possible to buy a life-changing, sleep-transforming mattress without breaking the bank. Allswell is proof of that. Look to the company’s original model, simply called the Allswell, to get the most bang for your buck. The Allswell delivers high-quality features at a lower cost than many of the other best mattress brands. This model’s special memory foam is infused with charcoal and copper gel, which transfer heat away from your body. People also love the edge support on two sides, the minimal motion transfer thanks to the individually wrapped coils, and the company’s proprietary foam, which is specifically designed to improve breathability.
The best part is the price tag. The Allswell costs just one-third of the price of other popular mattress brands, making it an excellent option for budget conscious shoppers who don’t want to sacrifice comfort.
The Allswell, $375
Samara Kamenecka is a former insomniac and freelance writer for Mattress Advisor. She’s passionate about ice cream and getting a good night’s sleep.