Latex mattresses have been one of the most popular mattress types since the 1950s for good reason. Latex foam gently cradles your back to provide cozy pressure relief for all sleeping positions without making you feel like you’re sinking into your mattress. These beds are also one of the healthiest options both for you and the environment—natural latex sleeps cool to prevent overheating and is hypoallergenic and biodegradable.
There are many mattress brands to choose from online, which can make the search for a new mattress rather daunting. But if you think a latex mattress might be right for you, we’ve pulled together a list of some of the top-reviewed latex beds on the market and provided an easy-to-follow guide to help you find the best latex mattress for your unique sleep needs.
These are the best latex mattresses you can buy, according to the experts at Mattress Advisor:
Latex mattresses are made from either all-latex foam, or a combination of latex and other materials such as innerspring coils and memory foam. A latex mattress has many benefits that help keep your back and spine healthy and sleep comfortably year-round.
Latex mattresses have high levels of responsiveness, meaning they adapt quickly to your movements and spring back into place to provide support as you shift around and change positions throughout the night. This is particularly helpful for combination sleepers, or those who toss and turn frequently in their sleep.
Latex mattresses have been popular since the 1950s for their antimicrobial properties. Latex naturally deters common allergens such as dust mites and mold from your bed so you can stay healthy as you sleep. If you have allergies or are especially sensitive to different smells and fabrics, a latex mattress could be your solution.
There are many great all-natural and organic latex mattress options on the market. Organic and natural latex mattresses are made with non-toxic materials that have a minimal amount of toxic chemicals and off-gassing effects. You can rest assured knowing you’re getting not only restful sleep, but healthy and clean sleep, too.
Latex is a naturally long-lasting material and is even considered to be the most durable mattress type on the market today, so your new mattress will provide you with a high-quality and supportive sleep surface for years to come. Durability is important to consider especially if you sleep with a partner or pet, which can cause more wear and tear to your mattress. With a latex mattress, you don’t have to worry about the bed giving out after just a few years.
Latex is a naturally porous material that allows air to pass through the bed throughout the night. This increased airflow allows body heat to move away from the surface of the mattress and help hot sleepers stay cool and comfortable. If you suffer from night sweats or even just wake up frequently feeling hot, a latex mattress should be your new go-to. But if you’re not in the market for a new mattress, a cheaper option would be a cooling mattress pad that goes on top of your bed.
Latex provides light contouring to high-pressure areas, but does not provide deep contouring or a “hugging” feel like a memory foam mattress. Those who prefer the cradled feeling of memory foam may want something more enveloping than latex. However, Talalay latex runs slightly softer and offers more plush contouring than Dunlop, so you can always opt for a different type of latex if you’re married to that deep contouring feel. For those who only require light to moderate contouring, any type of latex mattress will do.
Latex mattresses are generally more sturdy and long-lasting than the average bed, but this benefit comes at a price. Latex mattresses usually range between $900 to over $2,000, so keep this in mind if you’re on a tight budget. If you can afford to spend a little more, the investment is well worth it for the quality and durability you’re getting. Synthetic latex beds or memory foam-latex hybrid mattresses may be less expensive alternatives.
As you start shopping around for a latex mattress, you will notice that there are different types of latex. A natural latex mattress is made from the sap of a rubber tree. Synthetic latex uses fillers such as polyurethane foam to create a less expensive alternative to natural latex. Although synthetic latex provides many of the same benefits as natural latex, it can have some off-gassing effects when you first unbox your bed and is a slightly less durable material.
Talalay and Dunlop refer to the manufacturing process that the latex goes through, and each type of latex has a unique feel. The Talalay process creates a softer, more plush latex surface, while the Dunlop process results in a firmer, more supportive latex.
A hybrid mattress combines latex layers with innerspring coils or memory foam to allow you to experience the benefits of multiple materials in a single bed.
If you sleep on your side, are active, or tend to have back or joint pain, look for a latex mattress that provides good pressure relief. The best mattresses for side sleepers offer pressure relief, distribute your weight evenly along the length of the mattress, and cradle pressure points such your shoulders, hips, and knees to prevent you from waking up with stiff or achy joints. Latex excels at providing pressure relief by lightly contouring to your curves and preventing you from sinking into the bed.
Latex mattresses are available in a wide range of firmness options. A medium or medium-firm mattress provides enough support and comfort to suit all sleeping positions. If you sleep on your side or stomach, you may prefer a mattress on the softer side to provide extra cushion for pressure points. A firm mattress is a better pick for back sleepers or those who prefer to feel like they are floating on top of their mattress rather than being hugged by it.
If you sleep with a pet or partner, or have little ones that like to climb into your bed in the middle of the night, you will want a mattress that can isolate motion. A mattress with good motion isolation will absorb vibrations and keep the bed from rattling when your sleep mates move around at night so you can sleep undisturbed. Latex is inherently a more bouncy material so it may not isolate motion as well as an all-foam mattress. For most sleepers though, it limits motion transfer enough for you to sleep soundly even as the other side of the bed moves.
No matter your preferences or sleep position, there are a wide variety of great latex mattress options available for every sleeper. Here are 9 of our favorites, based on expert input from the review team at Mattress Advisor.
If you can’t decide whether you prefer to sleep on your side, back, or stomach, or change sleep positions throughout the night, Saatva’s Zenhaven mattress has great features to help you rest soundly no matter how you end up positioned. Well-rounded with a little something for everyone, this all-natural latex mattress is flippable with a different firmness option on each side. The luxury plush side suits side and stomach sleepers, while the gentle firm side provides optimum support for back sleepers. Both sides of the bed have excellent responsiveness, meaning that the bed responds to your movements by springing back into place and filling in any gaps as you move throughout the night.
The ZenHaven mattress also comes with several luxurious touches made from all natural materials, including 100% Talalay latex. The mattress comes wrapped in a breathable organic cotton cover, and comes with free white glove delivery and old mattress removal service. Saatva will even send a team to flip your mattress for you if you need a little extra help.
To Buy: Zenhaven Mattress, $1,999 for a Queen, saatva.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
When you sleep with a partner, your mattress should prevent your co-sleeper’s movements from bothering you throughout the night. Our mattress review team found that the Birch by Helix latex mattress does an excellent job at preventing motion transfer. The combination of shock-absorbing latex foam and a coil support layer keeps the bed from shaking as you move around. This helps you and your partner get the quality sleep you need. Motion transfer is also important when you’re not resting; the best mattresses for sex isolate motion so you can move around with ease.
In addition to the Birch mattress’ impressive motion-isolation features, this high-quality bed also has a high level of durability. The weight of 2 bodies wears down a mattress quicker than 1, so durability should be a key feature that couples look for in a mattress. Birch is so confident that your new natural latex mattress will last you for years that it backs up your purchase with a 25 year warranty.
To Buy: Birch Mattress, $1,499 for a Queen, birchliving.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
This latex mattress blew our reviewers away–– and even better, it’s one of the most affordable beds Saatva offers. The Saatva Latex Hybrid has an organic cotton cover that’s hypoallergenic and protected with Saatva’s special botanical antimicrobial treatment, guaranteeing clean and healthy sleep. Uplifting support and long-lasting comfort go hand in hand with the Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress thanks to its Talalay latex layer and individually wrapped coil core. Talalay latex is incredibly durable and one of the most luxurious latexes in the world, so it’s no surprise that it excels in both responding to your movements and gently cradling pressure points. The coils limit motion transfer and fortify the mattress, while an organic wool layer adds a soft touch for maximum coziness. The bed’s medium firmness translates to a universal comfort level suitable for many sleep styles, and the free white glove delivery further cements this mattress as a phenomenal deal.
To Buy: Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress, $1,799 for a Queen, saatva.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
Back sleepers need a mattress on the firmer side to support the spine and back, but they also need a bed that has enough give to cradle the natural curves of the spine. The Awara mattress is an ideal medium-firm firmness level that gives your back the comfort and support it needs to keep you comfortable all night long. This therapeutic firmness level, combined with Awara’s 5-zone coil support system, helped the Awara mattress earn a near-perfect score on our spinal alignment testing. Awara’s coil system distributes your weight along the length of the mattress, keeping your spine in line by creating an even sleep surface. The Awara also features perks such as a cozy and breathable pillow-top comfort layer, a year-long sleep trial period, and lifetime warranty.
To Buy: Awara Mattress, $1,499 for a Queen, awarasleep.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
The GhostBed mattress combines breathable and responsive latex with a pressure-relieving layer of memory foam. Although memory foam mattresses have a reputation for sleeping hot, the foam used in this bed is infused with gel for improved temperature regulation. The cooling gel foam and breathable latex layers work together to move body heat from the surface of the bed so you can sleep cool and comfortably. The high-quality layers of this mattress are dense and durable enough to support larger body types as well as the average sleeper. As an added perk, the GhostBed mattress is also available at a lower price point than many other latex beds so you can enjoy the benefits of latex without breaking the bank.
To Buy: GhostBed Mattress, $1,095 for a Queen, ghostbed.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
Even if you prefer the traditional, bouncy feel of an innerspring mattress, you can still enjoy the contouring benefits of latex. The Nest Natural Hybrid mattress combines a 6-inch row of pocket coils with Dunlop latex to provide you with the best characteristics of each material. The innerspring coils provide excellent responsiveness while latex helps the bed sleep cool while providing pressure relief. The Nest Natural Hybrid Mattress also features a base layer of polyfoam for extra support. Although some foam beds emit an odor when you first open them, Nest airs out all of the foam layers in this bed to minimize potential off-gassing effects when you unbox your new mattress.
To Buy: Nest Mattress, $1,599 for a Queen, nestbedding.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
Side sleepers need a bed that offers a blend of pressure relief to remove stress from the hips and shoulders and support to keep those pressure points from sinking too far into the mattress. The Brooklyn Bedding Bloom Hybrid excels in both of these areas with features that help side sleepers rest soundly and pain-free. This hybrid mattress gently contours along your curves and cradles joints, setting it apart from the competition with a score of 9 out of 10 in our pressure relief testing. This mattress also earned superior marks in our spinal alignment and edge support tests, making it a great pick to keep your back healthy and supported while you sleep. The Bloom hybrid mattress comes in 3 firmness options: Plush, Medium and Firm. The plush option is best for those who like to feel as if they are sinking into their mattress, while the medium and firm mattresses will suit those who like to lay on top of their mattress rather than be hugged by it.
To Buy: Brooklyn Bedding Bloom Mattress, $1,799 for a Queen, brooklynbedding.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
You can sleep soundly on the Brentwood Home Cedar mattress knowing that it’s made with all natural and organic materials and is free of harmful chemicals. This bed is Greenguard Gold certified, meaning that independent certifying organizations have tested this mattress and ensured it has met rigorous criteria for chemical emissions, organic processing, and more. The organic materials that make up this bed are also durable, high-quality, and backed up with a 25-year warranty.
This mattress also has unique features such as a naturally microbial coconut husk support layer
and a zoned support latex layer with 3 targeted areas to support your lower back, legs, and shoulders that make it a solid choice for the average sleeper. You also have a full year to try out the Brentwood Home Cedar and a 25-year warranty that ensures quality for as long as you own the mattress.
To Buy: Brentwood Mattress, $1,499 for a Queen, brentwoodhome.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
If you regularly wake up with a crick in your neck or an achy back, the Avocado latex mattress is a great pick to help relieve aches and pains. This latex bed earned a near-perfect score of 9.5 out of 10 in our spinal alignment test. This means that this mattress keeps your spine from twisting out of shape as you sleep to keep your back healthy and pain-free. Additionally, this bed is extremely responsive and springs back into place quickly so you won’t sink and cause indentations in the bed as you rest. This bed also comes with a year-long sleep trial, so you can test it out in the comfort of your own bedroom before you commit.
To Buy: Avocado Mattress, $1,399 for a Queen, avocadogreenmattress.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors — straight to your inbox.