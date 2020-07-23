If you can’t decide whether you prefer to sleep on your side, back, or stomach, or change sleep positions throughout the night, Saatva’s Zenhaven mattress has great features to help you rest soundly no matter how you end up positioned. Well-rounded with a little something for everyone, this all-natural latex mattress is flippable with a different firmness option on each side. The luxury plush side suits side and stomach sleepers, while the gentle firm side provides optimum support for back sleepers. Both sides of the bed have excellent responsiveness, meaning that the bed responds to your movements by springing back into place and filling in any gaps as you move throughout the night.

The ZenHaven mattress also comes with several luxurious touches made from all natural materials, including 100% Talalay latex. The mattress comes wrapped in a breathable organic cotton cover, and comes with free white glove delivery and old mattress removal service. Saatva will even send a team to flip your mattress for you if you need a little extra help.

Mattress Type: Talalay latex

Customer Rating: 4.9 out of 5

Firmness: Dual-sided: Luxury plush and gentle firm

Trial Period for Returns: 120 days

To Buy: Zenhaven Mattress, $1,999 for a Queen, saatva.com (Click to see exclusive offer)