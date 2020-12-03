The 8 Best Innerspring Mattresses That Relieve Back Pain

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Innerspring mattresses have been on the market for a long time, but they’ve evolved from the creaky ones you used to jump on as a kid. These traditional beds are known to sleep cooler and provide stellar spine alignment and edge support––plus, there’s even evidence to show that the best innerspring mattresses last significantly longer than foam beds.

But with countless options from esteemed mattress brands, how do you narrow down your choices? The sleep experts at Mattress Advisor have you covered. They helped identify eight innerspring mattresses that feature innovative layers for a premium sleep experience. This informative guide shows you how to choose the best innerspring mattress for your needs by breaking down important considerations like firmness, sleep position, and materials used.

These are the best innerspring mattresses you can buy:

What is an innerspring mattress?

An innerspring mattress is a mattress that’s made with at least one row of supportive spring coils at the core of the bed. These coils are usually topped with one or more comfort layers made of latex, polyfoam, or memory foam to make the bed feel more cozy. Different types of coils are used inside innerspring mattresses, and each creates a distinct sleep experience based on their particular level of support and springiness.

Open coils

Open coils, also known as Bonnell coils, have an hourglass shape and are wired together to make a continuous row of coils. They’re the least expensive innerspring option, but they can also be noisy and aren’t the most effective at responding to movements.

Continuous coils

A continuous coil mattress’s row of coils is constructed with one wire piece rather than individual coils. This type of mattress has a very durable yet rigid sleep surface.

Offset coils

Offset coils are similar to open coils, but with a few modifications. The hourglass shape of each coil is adapted to adjust to the shape of your body and limit motion transfer for a better sleeping experience. A bed with offset coils costs slightly more than an open coil or continuous coil mattress, but it’s less expensive than one made with pocket spring coils.

Pocket spring coils

With pocket spring coils, also known as individually wrapped coils, each spring is covered in a layer of fabric that helps limit motion transfer and allows the coil to easily adapt to the shape of your body. Pocket spring coils are the most expensive type of innerspring coils, but they’re also one of the most comfortable and durable.

The benefits of an innerspring mattress

Cooling

There’s a reason hot sleepers looking for the best cooling mattress often choose an innerspring option. The construction of an innerspring bed encourages air to flow through the mattress, moving heat away from your body. Innerspring mattresses are historically much cooler than memory foam beds because the coils create more space for air to circulate compared to the dense foam that traps in heat.

Durability

Coils tend to hold up better over time, lending you at least 10 years of supported sleep from an innerspring mattress. Some of the top picks highlighted in this roundup have 20-year or even lifetime warranties, not that we think you’ll need them.

Support

Innerspring mattresses can bend to adapt to your curves but also provide a level of firmness that prevents your spine from sagging uncomfortably. Proper spine alignment ensures your back stays in a healthy, neutral position throughout the night so you can wake up feeling refreshed and free of aches and pains.

Affordability

Although some hybrid beds that combine coils with other materials like foam or latex are more expensive, innerspring beds are generally a less pricey choice. Many innerspring options are available as mattress-in-a-box deliveries, which allow you to cut out the middleman and showroom markups by buying directly from the distributor.

Sex

Many people enjoy an innerspring bed for activities other than sleeping. Its bouncy nature is one of the reasons why it’s been labeled a top mattress for sex. However, innerspring coils can be noisy, so consider adding a foam mattress topper or look into buying a hybrid mattress if you’re concerned about being too loud.

Choosing the best innerspring mattress for you

Sleep position

Certain innerspring mattresses suit some sleeping positions better than others. Side sleepers should select a mattress that combines contouring memory foam or latex with a coil system to get the pressure relief they need.

Innerspring beds are ideal for back sleepers because the coils keep your back pushed up while simultaneously bending and bouncing to respond to your body shape. Stomach sleepers also need a firmer bed to prevent the hips from sinking too far into the mattress, and an innerspring coupled with a foam layer or pillow top provides the right amount of cushioning to prevent soreness.

For combination sleepers who feel stuck if they try to move around on a foam bed, innerspring coils quickly pop back into place instead of leaving indentations, making transitions between sleep positions much smoother.

Firmness and feel

Mitigating back pain is one of the major benefits to sleeping on a firmer bed, and innerspring mattresses provide that level of support. If you’re looking for a bit more comfort, adding a cushioning layer can soften up the surface without compromising the bounce and responsiveness of an innerspring bed.

If you prefer to sink into the surface of your bed at night, a memory foam mattress or hybrid bed that combines an innerspring base with multiple layers of foam might be a better pick for you.

The 8 best innerspring mattresses