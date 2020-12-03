The 8 Best Innerspring Mattresses That Relieve Back Pain

Innerspring mattresses have been on the market for a long time, but they’ve evolved from the creaky ones you used to jump on as a kid. These traditional beds are known to sleep cooler and provide stellar spine alignment and edge support––plus, there’s even evidence to show that the best innerspring mattresses last significantly longer than foam beds.
But with countless options from esteemed mattress brands, how do you narrow down your choices? The sleep experts at Mattress Advisor have you covered. They helped identify eight innerspring mattresses that feature innovative layers for a premium sleep experience. This informative guide shows you how to choose the best innerspring mattress for your needs by breaking down important considerations like firmness, sleep position, and materials used.
An innerspring mattress is a mattress that’s made with at least one row of supportive spring coils at the core of the bed. These coils are usually topped with one or more comfort layers made of latex, polyfoam, or memory foam to make the bed feel more cozy. Different types of coils are used inside innerspring mattresses, and each creates a distinct sleep experience based on their particular level of support and springiness.
Open coils, also known as Bonnell coils, have an hourglass shape and are wired together to make a continuous row of coils. They’re the least expensive innerspring option, but they can also be noisy and aren’t the most effective at responding to movements.
A continuous coil mattress’s row of coils is constructed with one wire piece rather than individual coils. This type of mattress has a very durable yet rigid sleep surface.
Offset coils are similar to open coils, but with a few modifications. The hourglass shape of each coil is adapted to adjust to the shape of your body and limit motion transfer for a better sleeping experience. A bed with offset coils costs slightly more than an open coil or continuous coil mattress, but it’s less expensive than one made with pocket spring coils.
With pocket spring coils, also known as individually wrapped coils, each spring is covered in a layer of fabric that helps limit motion transfer and allows the coil to easily adapt to the shape of your body. Pocket spring coils are the most expensive type of innerspring coils, but they’re also one of the most comfortable and durable.
There’s a reason hot sleepers looking for the best cooling mattress often choose an innerspring option. The construction of an innerspring bed encourages air to flow through the mattress, moving heat away from your body. Innerspring mattresses are historically much cooler than memory foam beds because the coils create more space for air to circulate compared to the dense foam that traps in heat.
Coils tend to hold up better over time, lending you at least 10 years of supported sleep from an innerspring mattress. Some of the top picks highlighted in this roundup have 20-year or even lifetime warranties, not that we think you’ll need them.
Innerspring mattresses can bend to adapt to your curves but also provide a level of firmness that prevents your spine from sagging uncomfortably. Proper spine alignment ensures your back stays in a healthy, neutral position throughout the night so you can wake up feeling refreshed and free of aches and pains.
Although some hybrid beds that combine coils with other materials like foam or latex are more expensive, innerspring beds are generally a less pricey choice. Many innerspring options are available as mattress-in-a-box deliveries, which allow you to cut out the middleman and showroom markups by buying directly from the distributor.
Many people enjoy an innerspring bed for activities other than sleeping. Its bouncy nature is one of the reasons why it’s been labeled a top mattress for sex. However, innerspring coils can be noisy, so consider adding a foam mattress topper or look into buying a hybrid mattress if you’re concerned about being too loud.
Certain innerspring mattresses suit some sleeping positions better than others. Side sleepers should select a mattress that combines contouring memory foam or latex with a coil system to get the pressure relief they need.
Innerspring beds are ideal for back sleepers because the coils keep your back pushed up while simultaneously bending and bouncing to respond to your body shape. Stomach sleepers also need a firmer bed to prevent the hips from sinking too far into the mattress, and an innerspring coupled with a foam layer or pillow top provides the right amount of cushioning to prevent soreness.
For combination sleepers who feel stuck if they try to move around on a foam bed, innerspring coils quickly pop back into place instead of leaving indentations, making transitions between sleep positions much smoother.
Mitigating back pain is one of the major benefits to sleeping on a firmer bed, and innerspring mattresses provide that level of support. If you’re looking for a bit more comfort, adding a cushioning layer can soften up the surface without compromising the bounce and responsiveness of an innerspring bed.
If you prefer to sink into the surface of your bed at night, a memory foam mattress or hybrid bed that combines an innerspring base with multiple layers of foam might be a better pick for you.
The Saatva Classic is a hybrid mattress with three different firmness levels: plush, luxury firm, and firm. A layer of pressure-relieving memory foam and a decadent quilted euro foam pillow topper add cozy cushioning and extra edge support to help prevent sagging.
This mattress also features a dual coil system, which earned it a near-perfect spine alignment score from Mattress Advisor. Throw in a 10 out of 10 for durability and Saatva’s free white glove delivery service, and you’ve got yourself a top-of-the-line firm mattress that’ll deliver supportive sleep for years to come.
To buy: Saatva Classic Mattress, $1,399, saatva.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
The Brooklyn Bedding Signature has the right blend of support and comfort for side sleepers to get a restorative night’s sleep. With firmness options that range from soft to firm, the mattress is constructed out of dense polyfoam and features a layer of pocket coils to keep your spine in neutral alignment. The gel memory foam layer and quilted mattress topper provide cushioning to tender pressure points.
The Signature also impresses with its durability, edge support, and premium responsiveness. Plus, the gel-infused foam layers coupled with the pocket coils’ breathability make for an ultra-cool bed that will appeal to hot sleepers.
To buy: Brooklyn Bedding Signature Mattress, $999, brooklynbedding.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
The Casper Wave Hybrid uses ergonomic technology to create a lumbar support system that is so effective in relieving back pain, it earned an endorsement from the American Chiropractic Association. This hybrid mattress places memory foam gel pods under your lower back and waist to prevent sinkage so your spine stays aligned in its natural posture as you sleep. Underneath these gel pods, a pocket coil support system responds to your movement and adapts to your body to keep you cradled and comfortable in any position.
When tested by the experts at Mattress Advisor, the Casper Wave Hybrid earned high marks in responsiveness, cooling, edge support, and durability. Plus, with each bed purchase, you get free shipping and returns, a 100-night sleep trial, and a 10-year warranty.
To buy: Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress, $2,595, casper.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
For those who want a hotel-style sleep experience that doesn’t compromise support for comfort, check out the DreamCloud Premier. Its luxurious cashmere blend and soft euro top offers premium softness and cushioning, while the pocketed micro coil system works to keep your spine aligned.
The royal treatment doesn’t end there: A year-long sleep trial and lifetime warranty guarantee customer satisfaction. For sleepers who want to take their mattress experience to the next level without sacrificing firmness, the DreamCloud Premier is the way to go.
To buy: DreamCloud Premier Mattress, $1,399, dreamcloudsleep.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
The Helix Midnight Luxe pairs temperature regulating gel memory foam with a breathable coil system to move your body heat away from the surface of the bed. For added comfort, the mattress is wrapped in a topper that uses phase change technology to keep it cool.
This bed also provides great spine support for those who need a little extra help with their posture. However, the Midnight Luxe may not be the best pick if you sleep with a pet or partner who tends to toss and turn during the night.
To buy: Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress, $1,849, helixsleep.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
The Avocado Green is an eco-friendly organic dunlop latex mattress with a breathable inner coil system. It earned a near-perfect spine alignment score from Mattress Advisor, plus the latex foam is nontoxic and chemical-free, meaning you won’t have to deal with an unpleasant off-gassing smell when you open the box.
To buy: Avocado Green Mattress, $1,399, avocadogreenmattress.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
The Big Fig mattress can support up to 1,000 pounds of weight and is ultra-durable, so it won’t break down over time. It also combines three different materials to provide you with the benefits of three different mattresses in a single bed: breathable latex, contouring memory foam, and a row of 1,600 steel coils.
This mattress excels in motion transfer and cooling, plus it comes with a 20-year warranty to guarantee decades of comfortable sleep for you and your partner.
To buy: Big Fig Mattress, $1,699, bigfigmattress.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
Can’t decide whether you want a soft or firm mattress? With the Layla Hybrid, you can have both in a single bed by simply turning it over when the need arises. Each side features a top layer of memory foam infused with copper, which increases breathability and may provide extra comfort for those who suffer from joint pain.
To top it all off, the Layla mattress comes with a special cooling cover that not only keeps you from getting too hot, but also has special handles to make it easier for you to flip the mattress and experience the dual firmness levels.
To buy: Layla Hybrid Mattress, $1,699, laylasleep.com (Click to see exclusive offer)
