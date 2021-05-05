The 10 Best Hybrid Mattresses for Comfort and Extra Supportive Sleep, According to Experts

The DreamCloud Premier is the ultimate hybrid mattress. Made up of six unique layers, it combines the springy support of coils and the pressure relief of memory foam to create a hybrid bed that suits all types of sleepers. It’s even topped with a plush pillow top that contours to your curves as you sleep. Plus, you can snooze on this bed for a full year before committing to your purchase thanks to DreamCloud’s 365-night sleep trial. If you end up falling in love with the mattress, it comes with a lifetime warranty that guarantees quality rest for many years to come.

Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)

Hybrid (foam and coils) Customer Rating: 4.7 out of 5

4.7 out of 5 Firmness: Medium-firm

Medium-firm Trial Period: 365 nights