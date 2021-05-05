The 10 Best Hybrid Mattresses for Comfort and Extra Supportive Sleep, According to Experts
Ever feel like Goldilocks when you're looking for a new mattress––no bed feels just right? Then a hybrid mattress may be for you. The best hybrid mattresses combine the benefits of multiple materials for a balanced feel. By incorporating the comfort of memory foam (and sometimes latex) with the support of coils, hybrid mattresses provide pressure relief, spine alignment, and responsiveness. There are even some health benefits to hybrid beds: For example, a medium-firm mattress can help alleviate back pain and improve sleep quality.
To help narrow down your search, the expert review team at Mattress Advisor tested hundreds of bed-in-a-box mattresses using a 14-point process to find the best hybrid beds. These top-rated mattresses offer enough versatility to please even the pickiest sleepers.
- Best Overall: DreamCloud Premier
- Best Luxury Hybrid: Saatva Classic
- Best Hybrid for Side Sleepers: Helix Midnight
- Best Pillow Top Hybrid: The WinkBed
- Best for Back Pain: Casper Wave Hybrid
- Best Cooling: Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid
- Best Customizable: Layla Hybrid
- Best Organic Hybrid: Avocado Green
- Best for Active People: Bear Hybrid
- Best for Pressure Relief: Leesa Hybrid
What is a hybrid mattress?
A hybrid mattress contains more than one type of material. Most hybrid mattresses are made with a combination of coils and foam, but they can also include latex or materials like gel and copper.
Benefits of a hybrid mattress
Balanced feel
If you struggle with finding the perfect fit when shopping for a new mattress, a hybrid bed may be the solution. Hybrid mattresses use a coil system and foam comfort layers to create sturdy support and a soft contouring feel. This combination of materials in a hybrid bed allows you to balance breathability and cushioning to suit your sleep habits.
Cooling
Many hot sleepers shy away from memory foam mattresses because they tend to trap in body heat. But hybrid mattresses incorporate breathable materials—like coils—into the design to promote airflow through the center of the bed and break up heat retention. Bonus points if the foam used is infused with gel, which also works to dispel heat and keep you cool.
However, it's important to note that hybrid mattresses made with latex typically sleep cooler than ones made from foam since latex is naturally aerated. If hot sleepers are looking for the ultimate cooling experience, they should choose a hybrid bed featuring latex and coils.
Bounce
Because hybrid mattresses use a base layer of coils, they're incredibly responsive and can spring back against your movements for easy transitions between sleep positions. If you're a combination sleeper—aka you tend to move around at night—a hybrid mattress will adapt quickly to those changes. This also makes it a great mattress for sex.
Versatility
Hybrid mattresses offer the most versatility of any mattress type because they contain a variety of materials. Plus, they work well for all sleep positions thanks to universally appealing qualities like breathability, support, and lasting comfort.
The 10 best hybrid mattresses
Best Overall: DreamCloud Premier
The DreamCloud Premier is the ultimate hybrid mattress. Made up of six unique layers, it combines the springy support of coils and the pressure relief of memory foam to create a hybrid bed that suits all types of sleepers. It’s even topped with a plush pillow top that contours to your curves as you sleep. Plus, you can snooze on this bed for a full year before committing to your purchase thanks to DreamCloud’s 365-night sleep trial. If you end up falling in love with the mattress, it comes with a lifetime warranty that guarantees quality rest for many years to come.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Customer Rating: 4.7 out of 5
- Firmness: Medium-firm
- Trial Period: 365 nights
Best Luxury Hybrid: Saatva Classic
If you love an extra touch of luxury, you’ll appreciate Saatva’s quilted euro top mattress and complimentary white glove delivery—your new mattress is set up and your old bed is removed at no extra cost. Featuring a supportive base of individually wrapped coils, the Saatva is also topped with comfortable layers of memory foam and made more secure by an outer ring of dense foam. The result? A bed that excels at relieving back pain while enveloping you in luxurious comfort.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Customer Rating: 4.9 out of 5
- Firmness: Soft, medium-firm, or firm
- Trial Period: 180 nights
Best Hybrid for Side Sleepers: Helix Midnight
If you curl up on your side at night, the right mattress can make a huge difference in your quality of sleep. The Helix Midnight mattress is made with alternating layers of supportive and pressure-relieving foam to create the ideal balance of lift and contouring. These comfort layers allow you to snooze on your side without having to worry about morning aches and pains. The Helix’s base of coils keeps your spine aligned while the upper foam layers cradle your hips and shoulders.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Customer Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Firmness: Medium
- Trial Period: 100 nights
Best Pillow Top Hybrid: The WinkBed
The WinkBed mattress combines a soft pillow top with gel-infused foam to create an extra-cozy sleep surface. The foam cradles your pressure points and the gel infusion helps break up heat retention. Plus, you don’t have to worry about sacrificing support for comfort with The WinkBed: Underneath the soft top lies a layer of individually wrapped coils that helps you maintain a healthy posture.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Customer Rating: 4.8 out of 5
- Firmness: Soft, medium-firm, firm, or plus
- Trial Period: 120 nights
Best for Back Pain: Casper Wave Hybrid
The Casper Wave Hybrid’s lumbar support system earned it a near-perfect score in spinal alignment from Mattress Advisor. This bed uses encased coils with varying zones to provide firmer support at the waist and lower back and softer support under the hips and shoulders. The result is a weightless feeling that keeps pressure off your back so you wake up restored and refreshed.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam, latex, and coils)
- Customer Rating: 4.6 out of 5
- Firmness: Medium
- Trial Period: 100 nights
Best Cooling: Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid
It’s no secret that a major benefit of hybrid mattresses is cooler sleep, and the Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid ensures a sweat-free slumber. The bed earned a near-perfect cooling score from Mattress Advisor because it uses a foundation of coils to keep air flowing through the center of the mattress. It’s also topped with a gel-infused foam layer and a quilted cover that stays cool to the touch and provides an ideal surface for back and side sleepers to sink into.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Customer Rating: 4.7 out of 5
- Firmness: Soft, medium, or firm
- Trial Period: 120 nights
Best Customizable: Layla Hybrid
Can’t decide whether you want a firm or a soft hybrid mattress? The flippable Layla Hybrid lets you have both firmness levels in a single bed. You can start with the firm side, and if that’s too firm, simply flip it to the soft side. No matter what side you choose, the Layla Hybrid’s thick memory foam layers relieve pressure along areas of tension for extra-comfy sleep. As an added bonus, this bed comes wrapped in a super-soft, breathable mattress cover with built-in handles that make flipping it a cinch.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Customer Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Firmness: Medium-soft and firm
- Trial Period: 120 nights
Best Organic Hybrid: Avocado Green
Made of sustainable materials like organic cotton, natural latex, and recycled steel coils, this organic hybrid mattress is a great pick for both the environment and a comfortable night’s sleep. Avocado Green’s latex layers contour lightly around your body, making this bed a great choice for those who need a little extra pressure point relief but aren’t keen on the cushy feel of memory foam. Latex is also naturally aerated, meaning the material is full of tiny holes that allow air to flow through the bed for added breathability. Plus, the Avocado Green excels at relieving back pain: It earned a near-perfect score in Mattress Advisor’s spinal alignment testing thanks to its supportive latex and coils.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (latex and coils)
- Customer Rating: 4.7 out of 5
- Firmness: Medium-firm
- Trial Period: 365 nights
Best for Active People: Bear Hybrid
For athletes and fitness aficionados alike, sleep plays a huge role in performance and recovery. Bear’s Hybrid mattress relieves achy muscles and helps your body recover by utilizing soft foam layers to cushion sore spots. At the same time, a solid foundation of coils supports your back and eliminates pressure on your spine. To top it off, Bear’s memory foam is infused with cooling graphite to promote airflow.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Customer Rating: 4.7 out of 5
- Firmness: Medium
- Trial Period: 100 nights
Best for Pressure Relief: Leesa Hybrid
If you suffer from sore joints or need a little extra comfort, the Leesa Hybrid mattress features a top layer of ultra-plush foam that works to ease aches and pains. This heavenly hybrid earned top marks from Mattress Advisor in pressure relief thanks to a memory foam layer that offers additional cushioning for your back, hips, and shoulders. Beneath these comfort layers, a bed of coils provides lumbar support and a base layer of high-density foam helps the bed retain its structure.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Customer Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Firmness: Medium
- Trial Period: 100 nights
- The 10 Best Hybrid Mattresses for Comfort and Extra Supportive Sleep, According to Experts
- The 8 Best Bed Sheets to Buy Online in 2021, Based on Expert Opinion
- I Tried Casper’s New Cooling Duvet Insert—and It’s the Best I’ve Used in 20 Years
- How to Choose a Mattress in 3 Simple Steps, According to Professional Bed Testers