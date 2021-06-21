The 7 Best Cooling Weighted Blankets on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

Luna Adult Weighted Blanket

Made of super soft cotton, this lightweight cooling weighted blanket is filled with durable-yet-comfortable glass beads that are woven into the blanket fibers to distribute weight evenly-so you're not stuck with a lumpy throw. Not to mention, this blanket has nearly 14,000 Amazon reviews, with 91% of them being 4 and 5 stars, so you really can't go wrong. While several of the sizes are on sale for Amazon Prime Day, the 60-by-80-inch, 20-pound blanket is the best deal at 30% off once you apply the extra $20 coupon.

One reviewer wrote: "I have extremely high anxiety, depression, and most likely a little bit of PTSD. I debated on getting a weighted blanket for years because I always worried that it would be too restrictive, but now I wish I wouldn't have waited so long-this weighted blanket has been a godsend!

I love how nice and cool it is on me at night and yet at the same time how it feels like I am being wrapped up in a warm hug. No matter if I am going to bed at night or simply taking a small nap during the day, I always have this blanket with me."