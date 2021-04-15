Best-Cooling-Sheets-Update-GettyImages-1220837316
The 11 Best Cooling Sheets for Hot Sleepers, According to Reviews
Whether you prefer classic cotton or luxe linen.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Interrupted sleep can seriously wreak havoc on your health and your mood, and if you tend to run warm at night, you're probably all too familiar with this problem. Casting off your covers at 3 a.m. may provide you with relief in the short run, but everyone would prefer to rest uninterrupted for their full eight hours. The good news is, a few tweaks to your sleep environment can make it easier for you to fall asleep and stay asleep.
As sleep physician Abhinav Singh, MD, explains, the cooler your bedroom is, the better your sleep will be. He recommends a temperature of 63 to 67 degrees Fahrenheit as ideal, but if you don't want to crank the AC (or you tend to run warm regardless), then the right bedding can help. These are the best cooling sheets you can buy, according to reviews:
- Best Overall: Parachute Percale Sheet Set
- Best Budget Percale: Sleep Mantra Store 100% Organic Cotton Sheets
- Best Percale: Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set
- Best Splurge Percale: Snowe Percale Sheet Set
- Best Budget Bamboo: Bedsure 100% Bamboo Sheets
- Best Bamboo: HotelSheetsDirect Bamboo Bed Sheets Set
- Best Splurge Bamboo: Layla Sleep Bamboo Sheets
- Best Organic: Coyuchi Organic Crinkled Percale Sheets
- Best Linen: Parachute Linen Sheet Set
- Best Eucalyptus: Sijo Premium 100% Austrian Eucalyptus Lyocell Tencel Sheet Set
- Best Sateen: Threadmill Home Linen Queen Sheets
"Sheets that allow heat loss and allow the temperature to remain steady and on the cool side are best," Dr. Singh says. The materials with this temperature-regulating effect are natural, like bamboo, cotton, and linen. Manmade fabrics, as well as heat-trapping materials like wool and flannel, are best avoided.
As for cotton sheets, you'll typically have two choices of fabric weave, cotton or percale, and the difference lies in how tightly they're woven. "Percale is a simple stitching method, using a one thread over, one thread under pattern," Dr. Singh says. "These types of sheets are ideal for hot sleepers because they are breathable, lightweight, and durable."
Still, not every hot sleeper is the same and may be looking for different things in their bedding, whether they're experiencing warmer temperatures because of menopause, medication, or simple genetics. Luckily, there are plenty of options for people to choose their perfect set of sheets—that also promise to cut down on the night sweats. These are the best cooling sheets available now, according to reviewers.
Credit: Parachute
Best Overall: Parachute Percale Sheet Set
Made in Portugal with 100% Egyptian cotton, these crisp percale sheets from Parachute are lightweight, yet durable. Shoppers compare them to fancy hotel sheets. “I’m VERY picky when it comes to bedding and I hate sheets that have any man-made materials. These sheets are soft and don’t trap heat,” wrote one shopper on Parachute’s website. “They have deep corners that fit perfectly on my king bed, which means I don’t have to keep pulling them down and tucking them in. I like them so much I ordered more in different colors.”
Credit: Amazon
Best Budget Percale: Sleep Mantra Store 100% Organic Cotton Sheets
Made with 100% organic cotton, these percale sheets are lightweight and cooling—perfect for the summer months or year round. They come in seven colors and six sizes (including twin XL and California king). The fitted sheet is an ideal size for low-profile and memory foam mattresses. “My husband loves crisp sheets. I love soft ones. We just LOVE these sheets because they satisfy both of us,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “They are literally so crisp that they crackle. They stay smooth and cool all night long. They are so smooth that we can make the bed in half the time because they glide over the other bedding.”
Credit: Brooklinen
Best Percale: Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set
Available in seven classic neutral colors and a rotating selection of limited edition hues and prints, Brooklinen’s classic sheets are made of 100% cotton. The percale, 270-thread-count weave makes them feel crisp yet comfortable. “They are so soft and cool (I sweat to death at night),” wrote one reviewer on Brooklinen’s website. “I don’t think I'll ever use another brand ever again.”
Credit: Snowe
Best Splurge Percale: Snowe Percale Sheet Set
If you really want a luxurious night of sleep, you can’t go wrong with Snowe’s 500-thread-count, Italian-milled percale sheets. They have deep pockets, so they can easily accommodate any mattress—even ones with a plush mattress topper. “These sheets are truly the most quality sheets I have ever slept on—somehow they are structured and crisp but so comfortable and mold/melt around me when I sleep,” one reviewer on Snowe’s website wrote. “Substantial but not stifling—rather, cool and airy.”
Credit: Amazon
Best Budget Bamboo: Bedsure 100% Bamboo Sheets
Soft, cool bedding doesn’t have to break your budget. These bamboo sheets by Bedsure cost less than $100 and have over 11,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who love their comfortable, chill touch. “The fabric has a slick, silky feel to it. It stays quite cool and doesn't make you sweaty,” wrote one. “I've slept rather well on these and don't even notice that they are underneath me.”
Credit: Amazon
Best Bamboo: HotelSheetsDirect Bamboo Bed Sheets Set
Available in 18 colors, these bamboo sheets are silky smooth and breathable for hot sleepers—and they’ve earned a five-star rating from over 13,500 Amazon shoppers. “I sleep really warm. I literally have three fans pointed at me every night. Despite the hurricane force winds hitting me, I often wake up sweaty and gross in the middle of the night. I'd done some reading that indicated that bamboo sheets breathe better than cotton and other blends as well as having moisture wicking properties, so I figured I'd try some,” wrote one. “Let me tell y'all something. These sheets are BOMB. I have never slept so comfortably.”
Credit: Layla
Best Splurge Bamboo: Layla Sleep Bamboo Sheets
If you like your sheets to feel cool without the crispness that’s typical of percale sheets, then bamboo might be your perfect match. According to Layla Sleep, bamboo sheets feel three degrees cooler than cotton, so they’re perfect for warm sleepers. “These sheets provide a very comfortable feel and an amazing chilling experience when first getting into bed,” wrote one shopper on Layla Sleep’s website. “As you adjust to your bed these sheets don’t feel like they’re trapping heat, they feel just as cool. Perfect for warm sleepers when I wake up!”
Credit: Coyuchi
Best Organic: Coyuchi Organic Crinkled Percale Sheets
Want something in-between the boho allure of linen, but with the crispness of percale cotton? Consider these sheets by Coyuchi. They’re designed to have a natural crinkle look, so they have a deliberate, slept-in appeal that makes them look perfectly inviting. Plus, they’re made with breathable organic cotton. “The cotton is durable, yet soft, stays cool through the night and, yes, they crinkle in just the right way. Sweet dreams,” one reviewer wrote on Coyuchi’s website.
Credit: Parachute
Best Linen: Parachute Linen Sheet Set
If you love cool sheets that don’t necessarily feel slippery, then linen may be your ideal bedding. This set from Parachute is made in Portugal from European flax, and it’s made to last. “It's great for hot sleepers and cold sleepers. I am usually a soft sheet and soft blanket person, but there's something super special about this linen,” wrote one shopper on Parachute’s website. “It's not rough at all, they have gotten softer already after washing a few times.”
Credit: Amazon
Best Eucalyptus: Sijo Premium 100% Austrian Eucalyptus Lyocell Tencel Sheet Set
Sijo’s eucalyptus sheets are designed to regulate your temperature and wick moisture—so if you get the night sweats, you’ll stay perfectly comfortable and cool while you sleep. Unlike some cotton sheets, they don’t pill over time and they get softer the longer you use them. “No more sweating at night! I didn't think that a sheet could do so much to help me sleep better and it's only the fitted sheet because I do not use a flat sheet,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “However, I am considering buying a top sheet because I actually think it will keep me cooler.”
Credit: Amazon
Best Sateen: Threadmill Home Linen Queen Sheets
The subtle damask stripe design of these sheets from Threadmill makes them look as luxurious as they feel. With a 600 thread count, the cotton sheets are soft and smooth, and although they’re made with a sateen weave over a percale one, shoppers say they’re perfectly cooling. “They are not too hot (I live in the tropics), they breathe well, and the price was great for this quality,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “I will certainly buy these sheets again and doubt I will ever buy a different brand.”