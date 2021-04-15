Sijo’s eucalyptus sheets are designed to regulate your temperature and wick moisture—so if you get the night sweats, you’ll stay perfectly comfortable and cool while you sleep. Unlike some cotton sheets, they don’t pill over time and they get softer the longer you use them. “No more sweating at night! I didn't think that a sheet could do so much to help me sleep better and it's only the fitted sheet because I do not use a flat sheet,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “However, I am considering buying a top sheet because I actually think it will keep me cooler.”